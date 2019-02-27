'I talked before about bringing the thunder back - it's already here' - Neil Lennon is back as Celtic manager

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "[Compared to the manager who walked in in 2010] I’m not as volatile. I wanted to take on the world when I first took over. You learn from that, you mellow from that.

"But I still have that energy. Tactically you learn the game as you go along. I don’t have all the answers, and certainly I don’t want to be compared to Brendan.

"I know some people will do that as we go along. But Brendan has his way and it has been fantastic, and I have my way".