Premier League reaction & updates

Summary
- Liverpool stay top with 5-0 win over Watford
- Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0; Kepa dropped
- Man Utd win 3-1 at Crystal Palace
- Arsenal thrash Bournemouth 5-1
- Southampton beat Fulham 2-0
- Aguero scores penalty in 1-0 Man City win
- Burnley, Brighton & Huddersfield news conferences from 13:00 GMT
By Denise Evans
Pellegrini wasn't happy with a certain decision at The Etihad
Man City 1- 0 West Ham
West Ham United
Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini didn't agree with the decision to award a penalty against his West Ham side.
After the game he said he was "not happy" with the result.
Prince William criticises football clubs over mental health
The Duke of Cambridge has questioned football clubs and their attitude towards mental health.
Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, accused clubs that fail to support players of a "dereliction of duty".
The prince, who has been a strong advocate for mental health, created the charity Heads Together in 2017 with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
"Some of these clubs don't do anything about mental health," he said.
"They pick a player up, he plays football, 'no good', move on.
"If we've got to change anything, we've got to change the whole way we look after players.
"Many players come from difficult backgrounds and may have all sorts of issues going on."
'Easy to drop Kepa'- Sarri
Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham
Chelsea
Should Kepa remain out of the Chelsea team for more games after #substitutongate on Sunday?
Manager Maurizio Sarri doesn't seem too affected by the decision to drop him for the win over Tottenham.
'Lukaku grabbed his chance' - Solskjaer
Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about striker Romelu Lukaku's performance following his two goals in Manchester United's win over Crystal Palace.
"He [Lukaku] has done loads of running up and down the line, right wing, left wing. He's had a different role because of Marcus Rashford's form," Solskjaer said.
"He got a chance up front. Two very good finishes, could have had another one as well earlier on, so I am very pleased for Rom. He is a quality finisher.
"It's great to have him around the place, always happy, always working on his finishing. He's played more than you think, but he's played wide right, wide left, so it's Rash's form that has moved him out there.
"Now with Rash's injury, he grabbed his chance."
Outstanding!
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Liverpool
"You know what was written and said about us. It is of course not right," Klopp told BBC Sport afterward his side thrashed Watford 5-0.
"These boys are outstanding and today they showed so much passion."
Klopp's side were 2-0 ahead in 20 minutes as Senegal forward Mane headed the first before doubling the lead with an outrageous backheel, Trent Alexander-Arnold providing both assists.
Mohamed Salah hit the post before Divock Origi beat Ben Foster at his near post to make it 3-0.
Virgil Van Dijk scored two late headers, including one from another Alexander-Arnold assist.
What happened in the Premier League on Tuesday?
In Tuesday night's other Premier League games, Huddersfeild battled to a 1-0 win over Wolves, which was their first in the league since November.
Leicester won 2-1 in front of new boss Brendan Rodgers who was watching from the stands, who joined the club from Celtic after Claude Puel was sacked on Sunday.
And finally, Newcastle kept up their good home form with a 2-0 win over Burnley.
Sigurdsson tops the table
Everton
I know we've all slept twice since then. so I'm going to recap Tuesday's games quickly.
Everton recorded a valuable win over Cardiff.
A Gylfi Sigurdsson brace helped the Toffees to a 3-0 win.
Speaking of Gylfi Sigurdsson, the midfielder is now the top scoring Icelandic player in Premier League history.
Johnson on 5 live Breakfast
Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson was a guest on BBC Radio 5 live's breakfast show this morning.
Johnson was part of the Liverpool squad that went close to winning the league under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.
He had plenty to say, but the main bits were:
Babyface
Did Ozil impress on his Premier League recall?
Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Unai Emery had this to say about Mesut Ozil after he played an integral part in his side's 5-1 win over Bournemouth.
"Mesut helped us with his quality and work," Emery said.
"All the players should be proud tonight and it is the same for Mesut."
Here's BBC Sport's Jonathan Jurejko's take on the German's performance.
A frustrating night for one former Man Utd player
Crystal Palace 1-3 manchester United
Former Manchester United player Wilfried Zaha endured a difficult night at Selhurst Park.
The forward scored twice against Leicester last week, but couldn't find the net for Crystal Palace against his old club on Wednesday night.
What happened in the Premier League on Wednesday?
Well, in a nutshell, there was wins for Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea & Man United.
And here's a full rundown all in one place of how the games panned out on Wednesday evening.
In case you missed this one yesterday, Manchester City are under investigation regarding a 'banned £200,000 payment' to former player Jadon Sancho's agent.
Sancho is now starring for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
This guy had a good game for Liverpool again
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Inside Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds
This is a fascinating insight into how Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Leeds United.
The Championship are pushing for a promotion place, and the Argentine manager can count himself responsible as a huge reason for that.
Here, Guillem Balague looks at what Bielsa is all about.
Lukaku took his chance at Palace
Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd
With Marcus Rashford only fit enough for the bench and forwards Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata all injured, Manchester United's trip to Crystal Palace was a prime opportunity for Romelu Lukaku to show what he can do.
And he took it with gusto, scoring a brace in the 3-1 win.
Sarri knows
