Premier League reaction & updates

The Duke of Cambridge has questioned football clubs and their attitude towards mental health.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, accused clubs that fail to support players of a "dereliction of duty".

The prince, who has been a strong advocate for mental health, created the charity Heads Together in 2017 with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

"Some of these clubs don't do anything about mental health," he said.

"They pick a player up, he plays football, 'no good', move on.

"If we've got to change anything, we've got to change the whole way we look after players.

"Many players come from difficult backgrounds and may have all sorts of issues going on."

Full story