Premier League news conferences

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the opportunity to remind David de Gea how Manchester United stood by him during his early years at Old Trafford.

De Gea signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but, on the back of four player of the year awards out of five, it is easy to forget his uncertain first few months, when he was dropped and ended up alternating with Anders Lindegaard.

Solskjaer said: "The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele) and the gaffer found him. There were probably better keepers there at that time. But the belief the manager showed in him, given the criticism he got, paid dividends."

De Gea's contract expires in 2020 and he wants parity with top earner Alexis Sanchez before he will sign an extension.

"Hopefully they will agree because David is the best goalkeeper in the world," said Solskjaer.