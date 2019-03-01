Live
Summary
- Claudio Ranieri sacked by Fulham, Scott Parker caretaker boss for visit of Chelsea
- 17 Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth and Man United
- Brendan Rodgers presented as new Leicester manager
Jordi Cruyff on coaching in China
One of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former Manchester United team-mates is now coaching in China.
The new Chinese Super League campaign starts this weekend and ex-United forward Jordi Cruyff has told Simon Stone all about life with Chongqing Lifan.
Ole reminds De Gea what Man Utd did for him
Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the opportunity to remind David de Gea how Manchester United stood by him during his early years at Old Trafford.
De Gea signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but, on the back of four player of the year awards out of five, it is easy to forget his uncertain first few months, when he was dropped and ended up alternating with Anders Lindegaard.
Solskjaer said: "The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele) and the gaffer found him. There were probably better keepers there at that time. But the belief the manager showed in him, given the criticism he got, paid dividends."
De Gea's contract expires in 2020 and he wants parity with top earner Alexis Sanchez before he will sign an extension.
"Hopefully they will agree because David is the best goalkeeper in the world," said Solskjaer.
Zidane top target for Chelsea?
'He's got to get fit' - OGS on Valencia
Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a couple of little insights into Manchester United's contract negotiations.
Club captain Antonio Valencia is in a strange situation.
He is out of contract at the end of the season but has only featured once in the Premier League in the past five months and is currently in Ecuador recovering from a calf problem.
United have until 17:00 GMT to trigger a clause that will extend his contract by another year on the same terms.
It is my understanding this will not happen. The question is, can he get fit enough to play?
Solskjaer said: "Antonio is still not 100% fit. He has had a fantastic career here at Manchester United and in England, and is one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room.
"But at the moment I'm not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year. Hopefully I can get him on the pitch and he can show what he can do."
Jeester101: We need to smash Southampton out of the park early tomorrow and make sure we rest players. I reckon we'll have to forget the PSG game, 2-0 down away from home and we can't afford any more injuries before Arsenal on Sunday, let's focus on the league and FA Cup.
No update on Valencia or De Gea
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered no update on the futures of club captain Antonio Valencia and goalkeeper David de Gea.
United have until 17:00 GMT on Friday to trigger an option on Valencia that would extend his current deal by a year on it's present terms.
The 33-year-old defender has made one league start in five months.
De Gea's contract expires in 2020.
Rashford to start
Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed striker Marcus Rashford will start for Manchester United against Southampton at Old Trafford tomorrow.
Rashford suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Liverpool and was a late substitute in Wednesday's win at Crystal Palace. But Solskjaer revealed the England man is now fit.
The Norwegian said Anthony Martial (groin) has an outside chance of facing the Saints.
'Bielsa's made me want to be a manager' - Forshaw
Leeds' Argentine boss has even inspired midfielder Adam Forshaw to become a manager after he hangs up his boots.
Leeds set for top-flight return?
Guillem Balague
Spanish football journalist
And here's Guillem Balague on the Marcelo Bielsa revolution at Leeds...
Leeds United hiring Marcelo Bielsa was never going to be a conventional or safe option, but the signs are it might just be a choice that could return this former footballing giant to the top flight for the first time in 15 years.
Friday night football
Leeds United v West Brom (19:45 GMT)
After being treated to two Premier League games last Friday, the best way to get your footy fix tonight is to follow the Championship match between third-placed Leeds and fourth-placed West Brom.
Leeds are expected to be unchanged despite losing 1-0 at QPR on Tuesday.
West Brom are assessing winger Jacob Murphy and striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed Saturday's defeat by Sheffield United with injuries.
Defender Ahmed Hegazi is likely to be fit after going off against the Blades.
Brooks fit enough to feature
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth remain without Junior Stanislas, Dom Solanke and Steve Cook.
The Cherries will make a late call on England striker Callum Wilson, who scored as City won the reverse fixture 3-1 in December, while 21-year-old winger David Brooks could feature against the club where he spent 10 years before being released in 2014.
Boss Eddie Howe added: "He's fit enough to be involved and the injury is fine, but we need him to be right at it. Again, we'll assess him ahead of the game and make a late decision."
'We can beat anyone at home' - Howe
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe added: "We know we have the capabilities and qualities to beat anyone at home. It'll be tough and we'll need everyone - players, fans, staff - right at it."
'We're not safe' - Howe
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Here's where Bournemouth lie with 10 games left, nine points clear of third-bottom Cardiff... and six points off seventh-placed Wolves.
'We're not safe' - Howe
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "The goals against column is obviously something we're concerned about. We have a problem with our consistency right now.
"We're not safe. Things can change very quickly in football. We know the teams above us are still within touching distance, as are the teams below us."
'We need to put the Arsenal result to bed'
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Eddie Howe is now speaking to the media. The Cherries go into Saturday's game on the back of a 5-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, which left them with one point from four games since beating Chelsea 4-0 on 30 January.
Only one point in it
With 10 games left for both Liverpool and Manchester City, there is only one point in it at the top of the table.
Liverpool tension can help City - Zabaleta
Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Manchester City
We're also set to hear from Eddie Howe, whose Bournemouth side host Manchester City on Saturday.
On Wednesday the defending champions won 1-0 at home to West Ham, for whom defender Pablo Zabaleta appeared as a late substitute.
The 34-year-old Argentine won the Premier League twice with City and feels tension at their title rivals Liverpool can help his former club retain the trophy.
