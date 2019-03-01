Claudio Ranieri
Live

Premier League news conferences

preview
10,423
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Claudio Ranieri sacked by Fulham, Scott Parker caretaker boss for visit of Chelsea
  2. 17 Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth and Man United
  3. Brendan Rodgers presented as new Leicester manager
  4. Get Involved: Best derbies #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  2. Ole reminds De Gea what Man Utd did for him

    Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    David de Gea
    Copyright: AFP

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the opportunity to remind David de Gea how Manchester United stood by him during his early years at Old Trafford.

    De Gea signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but, on the back of four player of the year awards out of five, it is easy to forget his uncertain first few months, when he was dropped and ended up alternating with Anders Lindegaard.

    Solskjaer said: "The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele) and the gaffer found him. There were probably better keepers there at that time. But the belief the manager showed in him, given the criticism he got, paid dividends."

    De Gea's contract expires in 2020 and he wants parity with top earner Alexis Sanchez before he will sign an extension.

    "Hopefully they will agree because David is the best goalkeeper in the world," said Solskjaer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Zidane top target for Chelsea?

    Daily Mirror

    Zinedine Zidane had previously been linked with the Manchester United job. The Mirror is now reporting that the former Real Madrid manager is Chelsea's top target to replace boss Maurizio Sarri but Juventus also want the Frenchman, with Massimiliano Allegri set to leave in the summer.

    That story is also in today's gossip column.

    Zinedine Zidane
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. OGS the only United contender?

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't talk about whether he'd get the permanent job at Manchester United but several outlets are reporting that the interim manager is now the only serious contender in the running.

    That's top of today's gossip column.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'He's got to get fit' - OGS on Valencia

    Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a couple of little insights into Manchester United's contract negotiations.

    Club captain Antonio Valencia is in a strange situation.

    He is out of contract at the end of the season but has only featured once in the Premier League in the past five months and is currently in Ecuador recovering from a calf problem.

    United have until 17:00 GMT to trigger a clause that will extend his contract by another year on the same terms.

    It is my understanding this will not happen. The question is, can he get fit enough to play?

    Solskjaer said: "Antonio is still not 100% fit. He has had a fantastic career here at Manchester United and in England, and is one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room.

    "But at the moment I'm not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year. Hopefully I can get him on the pitch and he can show what he can do."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Jeester101: We need to smash Southampton out of the park early tomorrow and make sure we rest players. I reckon we'll have to forget the PSG game, 2-0 down away from home and we can't afford any more injuries before Arsenal on Sunday, let's focus on the league and FA Cup.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. No update on Valencia or De Gea

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered no update on the futures of club captain Antonio Valencia and goalkeeper David de Gea.

    United have until 17:00 GMT on Friday to trigger an option on Valencia that would extend his current deal by a year on it's present terms.

    The 33-year-old defender has made one league start in five months.

    De Gea's contract expires in 2020.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Rashford to start

    Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed striker Marcus Rashford will start for Manchester United against Southampton at Old Trafford tomorrow.

    Rashford suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Liverpool and was a late substitute in Wednesday's win at Crystal Palace. But Solskjaer revealed the England man is now fit.

    The Norwegian said Anthony Martial (groin) has an outside chance of facing the Saints.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Smuj: Is it City rolling out players (eg Sterling & Zabaleta) to talk about LFC pressure, or is it the media? LFC aren't talking about it - give it a rest!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Bielsa's made me want to be a manager' - Forshaw

    Leeds' Argentine boss has even inspired midfielder Adam Forshaw to become a manager after he hangs up his boots.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Leeds set for top-flight return?

    Guillem Balague

    Spanish football journalist

    And here's Guillem Balague on the Marcelo Bielsa revolution at Leeds...

    Leeds United hiring Marcelo Bielsa was never going to be a conventional or safe option, but the signs are it might just be a choice that could return this former footballing giant to the top flight for the first time in 15 years.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Friday night football

    Leeds United v West Brom (19:45 GMT)

    After being treated to two Premier League games last Friday, the best way to get your footy fix tonight is to follow the Championship match between third-placed Leeds and fourth-placed West Brom.

    Leeds are expected to be unchanged despite losing 1-0 at QPR on Tuesday.

    West Brom are assessing winger Jacob Murphy and striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed Saturday's defeat by Sheffield United with injuries.

    Defender Ahmed Hegazi is likely to be fit after going off against the Blades.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Brooks fit enough to feature

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Bournemouth

    David Brooks
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bournemouth remain without Junior Stanislas, Dom Solanke and Steve Cook.

    The Cherries will make a late call on England striker Callum Wilson, who scored as City won the reverse fixture 3-1 in December, while 21-year-old winger David Brooks could feature against the club where he spent 10 years before being released in 2014.

    Boss Eddie Howe added: "He's fit enough to be involved and the injury is fine, but we need him to be right at it. Again, we'll assess him ahead of the game and make a late decision."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'We can beat anyone at home' - Howe

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Bournemouth

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe added: "We know we have the capabilities and qualities to beat anyone at home. It'll be tough and we'll need everyone - players, fans, staff - right at it."

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'We're not safe' - Howe

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    What do you think?

    Here's where Bournemouth lie with 10 games left, nine points clear of third-bottom Cardiff... and six points off seventh-placed Wolves.

    Premier League mid-table
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. 'We're not safe' - Howe

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Bournemouth

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "The goals against column is obviously something we're concerned about. We have a problem with our consistency right now.

    "We're not safe. Things can change very quickly in football. We know the teams above us are still within touching distance, as are the teams below us."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. 'We need to put the Arsenal result to bed'

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Eddie Howe is now speaking to the media. The Cherries go into Saturday's game on the back of a 5-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, which left them with one point from four games since beating Chelsea 4-0 on 30 January.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Only one point in it

    With 10 games left for both Liverpool and Manchester City, there is only one point in it at the top of the table.

    Premier League's top six
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Liverpool tension can help City - Zabaleta

    Bournemouth v Man City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Manchester City

    Pablo Zabaleta celebrates with Gabriel Jesus after a Manchester City goal
    Copyright: Reuters

    We're also set to hear from Eddie Howe, whose Bournemouth side host Manchester City on Saturday.

    On Wednesday the defending champions won 1-0 at home to West Ham, for whom defender Pablo Zabaleta appeared as a late substitute.

    The 34-year-old Argentine won the Premier League twice with City and feels tension at their title rivals Liverpool can help his former club retain the trophy.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. 'Man Utd boss search over'

    Daily Mirror

    And just to remind you, here's what the Mirror has reported today on the Manchester United manager situation.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top