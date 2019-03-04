Live
Premier League reaction
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Liverpool stay second after 0-0 draw at Everton
- Man City one point clear with nine games left
- Chelsea win 2-1 at Fulham
- Watford strike late to beat Leicester
- Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Blowing it?
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
And that theme continues through most of today's papers.
'Everton put the wind up Klopp'
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
The i went with a similar headline...
'Gone With The Wind'
And the Mirror had some fun with that excuse on today's back page.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
One of the reasons manager Jurgen Klopp gave for Liverpool's performance was the wind.
Here's what he had to say after Sunday's game.
Today's papers
The Express described it as a 'Derby Day Deadlock' at Goodison Park.
Liverpool stay second
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
And we'll begin by looking back at what happened at Goodison Park, where Everton ensured Manchester City remained top of the Premier League as they produced a battling performance to hold Liverpool to a goalless draw.
The Reds needed victory to leapfrog City after their win at Bournemouth on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp's side lacked the cutting edge to break the deadlock in a tense Merseyside derby.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Sunday's Premier League action, which saw Liverpool miss out on returning to the top of the table.
The Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby, leaving title rivals Manchester City a point clear.
Chelsea also won the west London derby while Watford claimed a late winner at home to Leicester.