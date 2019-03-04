Premier League reaction

Jordan Henderson
Summary

  1. Liverpool stay second after 0-0 draw at Everton
  2. Man City one point clear with nine games left
  3. Chelsea win 2-1 at Fulham
  4. Watford strike late to beat Leicester
  5. Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester
  6. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

  1. Blowing it?

    Everton 0-0 Liverpool

    And that theme continues through most of today's papers.

    Daily Telegraph sports page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  2. 'Everton put the wind up Klopp'

    Everton 0-0 Liverpool

    The i went with a similar headline...

    i back page
    Copyright: i sport
  3. 'Gone With The Wind'

    And the Mirror had some fun with that excuse on today's back page.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  4. Post update

    Everton 0-0 Liverpool

    One of the reasons manager Jurgen Klopp gave for Liverpool's performance was the wind.

    Here's what he had to say after Sunday's game.

  5. Today's papers

    The Express described it as a 'Derby Day Deadlock' at Goodison Park.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  6. Liverpool stay second

    Everton 0-0 Liverpool

    And we'll begin by looking back at what happened at Goodison Park, where Everton ensured Manchester City remained top of the Premier League as they produced a battling performance to hold Liverpool to a goalless draw.

    The Reds needed victory to leapfrog City after their win at Bournemouth on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp's side lacked the cutting edge to break the deadlock in a tense Merseyside derby.

  7. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Sunday's Premier League action, which saw Liverpool miss out on returning to the top of the table.

    The Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby, leaving title rivals Manchester City a point clear.

    Chelsea also won the west London derby while Watford claimed a late winner at home to Leicester.

