Champions Real humbled, Spurs progress, England win SheBelieves Cup - reaction

Real Madrid's 1,011-day reign as European champions is over.

Two years, nine months and five days since they beat fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the 2016 final in Milan, they have finally been eliminated from Europe's premier club competition after three title wins in a row.

Tuesday's result comes six days after they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by fierce rivals Barcelona, whom they trail by 12 points in La Liga.

