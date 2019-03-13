Listen: Saturday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Salford City from BBC Surrey
Play audio Barnet v Hartlepool United from BBC Tees
Play audio Eastleigh v Barrow from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Harrogate Town v Maidenhead United from BBC Radio York
Play audio Havant & Waterlooville v Chesterfield from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Wrexham v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Leyton Orient v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio London
Play audio Leyton Orient v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Alfreton Town v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Welling United v Woking from BBC Surrey
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT
National League
Aldershot Town v Salford City - BBC Surrey
Barnet v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
Eastleigh v Barrow - BBC Radio Solent
Harrogate Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio York
Havant & Waterlooville v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Solent
Wrexham v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Wales
FA Trophy semi-final first leg
Leyton Orient v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Shropshire
National League North
Alfreton Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Welling United v Woking - BBC Surrey