Rashford's penalty seals famous Man Utd comeback in Paris - reaction
- Man Utd beat PSG in sensational Champions League comeback
- Rashford's 94th-minute VAR-awarded penalty clinches last-eight spot
- Build-up to Chelsea & Arsenal in Europa League action on Thursday
- Nine Premier League news conferences from 12:30 GMT
Paris St-Germain who?
Paris St-Germain 1-3 Man Utd (Agg 3-3)
Remember way back when on Tuesday night, when Real Madrid's Champions League reign came to an end?
Enter: Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have risen through the ashes like a phoenix since Jose Mourinho's departure in December.
Just 24 hours after Ajax's domination the night before, Man Utd decided to take matters into their own hands to produce a historical comeback on Wednesday night.
Read the match report here.
Romelu Lukaku's opener. That decisive penalty. Jesse Lingard's Instagram story.
I'm not really sure where to start, if I'm honest!
I'll be bringing you all the reaction from a bumper night of Champions League action, as well as nine Premier League news conferences from around midday.
Well, well, well...