Reaction to Premier League games and pitch invasions

There has been widespread condemnation of West Brom's decision to axe Darren Moore with the club fourth in the Championship.

However, when you look at the underlying issues, it is not so surprising.

There have been concerns about West Brom's form for most of the season but the chief executive Mark Jenkins continued to back Moore, a fans' favourite who corrected a toxic situation at the club last term following the exits of Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew.

However, having taken a calculated gamble by keeping the majority of their squad together following relegation from the Premier League in the hope - and expectation of securing a speedy return to the top flight - the 4-0 defeat at Leeds, followed by a home draw with bottom club Ipswich, left West Brom nine points off the automatic promotion places and fearing they wouldn't even make the play-offs if the situation continued to drift.

They felt it was better to act now, whilst there is still a chance to rectify the situation, as tough a decision as it was to make.