Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool make it four English teams in last eight - Champions League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liverpool win at Bayern Munich to reach Champions League quarter-finals
  2. Barcelona also win to complete last eight; draw is on Friday
  3. Get Involved: Are English teams the new dominant force in Europe? #bbcfootball or text #81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Wednesday night's Champions League action.

    Barcelona eased through to the quarter-finals while it was a memorable night for Liverpool in Munich as the Reds won at Bayern to make it four English teams in the last eight.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top