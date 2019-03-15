Europa League reaction after Arsenal and Chelsea reach quarter-finals

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to avoid his former club Napoli in the quarter-finals. But not because he's running scared.

"I prefer to face Napoli in the final," said the Italian.

"First of all, because it means we are in the final and I am happy with that. And second, it means that Napoli are in the final, and I am happy.

"You know very well my relationship with the city, with the people. So, for me, it will be very difficult to play against them in Naples."