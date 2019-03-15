Live
Europa League reaction after Arsenal and Chelsea reach quarter-finals
Summary
- Arsenal overturn 3-1 first-leg deficit to progress
- Chelsea secure 8-0 aggregate win
- Champions League quarter-final draw from 11:00 GMT
- Europa League quarter-final draw from 12:00 GMT
- Premier League and FA Cup news conferences, including Man Utd and Liverpool
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Sarri hopes to avoid Napoli in last eight
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to avoid his former club Napoli in the quarter-finals. But not because he's running scared.
"I prefer to face Napoli in the final," said the Italian.
"First of all, because it means we are in the final and I am happy with that. And second, it means that Napoli are in the final, and I am happy.
"You know very well my relationship with the city, with the people. So, for me, it will be very difficult to play against them in Naples."
Quarter-final line-up
There was a couple of shocks there, with Eintracht Frankfurt knocking out Inter Milan while Slavia Prague beat five-time winners Sevilla.
That means the quarter-final line-up looks like this...
So, who would you fancy in the last eight?
Last night's results
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to ANOTHER great night for English clubs in Europe.
Arsenal overturned a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their Europa League tie with Rennes, winning 3-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals.
Chelsea already had one foot in the last eight and sealed their passage with a 5-0 victory away to Dynamo Kiev to ensure there are SIX teams in today's draws for the European quarter-finals.