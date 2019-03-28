Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)

    National League

    Aldershot Town v AFC Fylde (12:35 GMT) - BBC Surrey

    Barnet v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

    Barrow AFC v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Cumbria

    Eastleigh v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Tees

    Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Harrogate Town v Maidstone United - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Kent

    Solihull Moors v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Sutton United v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Altrincham v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Guiseley v York City - BBC Radio York

    Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Bath City v Woking - BBC Surrey

