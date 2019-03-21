England news conference

Southgate on potential call-ups: "We will have a look where we are after the game tomorrow. At the moment that is not our intention but if we lose anyone then we might consider it. It would probably be someone from the U21 group."

And more on Hudson-Odoi: "He doesn't look phased by it. That is young people today. They have great belief and confidence in their ability. It is also credit to the rest of the group. They make others feel settled. The beauty of St George's Park is that players don't feel it is a huge shift to come play with the senior team."