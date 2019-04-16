EFL: Blades first of promotion contenders in action

Summary

  1. 35 games across three divisions in the English Football League
  2. Three early kick-offs in the Championship, including Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest (12:30 BST)
  3. Second-placed Leeds United host Wigan Athletic at 15:00 BST
  4. Leaders Norwich at home to Sheffield Wednesday (19:45 BST) and will be promoted with win if Blades lose
  5. Bolton could be relegated from Championship, while Bradford facing drop from League One
  6. Get involved using #bbcefl on social media