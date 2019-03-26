Live
Reaction to England's win over Montenegro and racist abuse of players
Summary
- England come from behind to win 5-1 in Montenegro
- First time in more than 30 years England have scored five in consecutive games
- Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racial abuse
- Hudson-Odoi impresses on full England debut
By Laura Savvas
The mornings are getting lighter, the Premier League title race is hotting up, and England absolutely smashed it in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last night.
Happy days.
Welcome to this morning's live reaction to Kane and co's emphatic win over Montenegro.
Post update
Anyone getting flashbacks to the World Cup?