England
Live

Reaction to England's win over Montenegro and racist abuse of players

preview
1,306
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England come from behind to win 5-1 in Montenegro
  2. First time in more than 30 years England have scored five in consecutive games
  3. Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racial abuse
  4. Hudson-Odoi impresses on full England debut
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    The mornings are getting lighter, the Premier League title race is hotting up, and England absolutely smashed it in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last night.

    Happy days.

    Welcome to this morning's live reaction to Kane and co's emphatic win over Montenegro.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Anyone getting flashbacks to the World Cup?

    England players celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
    England players celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
    England players celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top