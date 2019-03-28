Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove

Listen: Off the Ball and Saturday's Scottish Football

BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW/DAB/online

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Off the Ball 12:00 GMT
  2. Sportsound 14:00 GMT
  3. all kick-offs 15:00 GMT
  4. Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen - hosts lost five of past nine in top flight against Dons
  5. Motherwell v St Johnstone - hosts have lost five of past six in top flight at Fir Park
  6. St Mirren v Dundee - hosts lost three of past four in top flight against visitors
  7. Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical - hosts on a 10 game unbeaten run against Accies in top flight