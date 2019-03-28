Premier League run-in and news conferences

News conferences including West Ham, Southampton, Leicester and Everton
Today's back pages
The Times are leading on Premier League clubs asking Fifa to allow longer contracts for younger players. They fear they will be snapped up by European clubs, as was the case with Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.
Before we dig further into the Premier League run-in, let's reflect on some of the big stories over the last few days by looking at today's back pages.
The Express leads on the impending exit of PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor, who has come under fire from critics.
So we'll make it easy for you. We want to know the following:
So we'll make it easy for you. We want to know the following:
Name your top four and your bottom three.
AND...
We want your reasons why.
Who's for the title, the drop and top four?
Can Liverpool win their first top-flight title in 29 years? Can Pep Guardiola lead his side to successive triumphs?
With Huddersfield and Fulham looking likely to be relegated, who will join them in the dreaded drop out of the Premier League?
And with four points covering third-placed Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, who will make next season's Champions League?
Great that so much is still up in the air, right?
Welcome back
The last international break of the season is over, which means the Premier League is back this weekend and reaches the home straight.
That means seven or eight games to win the league, avoid relegation or seal a place in European football next season.
Plenty to play for then, and we want you to get involved.