McLeish leaves post as Scotland manager - updates & reaction
Summary
- Alex McLeish leaves his post as Scotland manager
- Decision was made at SFA Hampden board meeting this morning
- Assistants James McFadden and Peter Grant will also leave posts as recruitment process starts "immediately"
- Scotland lost 3-0 in Kazakhstan before beating San Marino in Euro qualifying
- McLeish had secured place in next year's Nations League play-offs
By Thomas McGuigan
John Morrison: He was never the right man for the job in the first place. The SFA should have done more to secure Michael O'Neill. They now need to re-ignite the fire in the supporters by appointing an exciting new manager. David Moyes is not the answer either!
Stairheedrammy: Tom English on the button: it's the men who decided to employ McLeish who should be answerable. An old boys' network mentality protecting their own at the expense of the nation.
Graeme Wright: New boss will come in and work with the same blunt tools. Be honest, it will take a minor miracle to turn this squad around. Three or four very good players don't make a team. I do hope for a brighter future.
Mark Henderson: Writing was on the wall for this, but who will take over, we have no one !!!! Strachan? No chance, we need someone young, who knows young talent
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
"An unpopular choice has had an unseemly end. Scottish football deserved better than what McLeish could bring to the job, but McLeish deserved better than Scottish football speculating openly about the state of his health. It's been a humiliating and troubling end on many fronts.
"He should never have been appointed. McLeish's track record in management in recent years has been very poor and yet he got the job. He was a diminished character even before Alan McRae, his old pal and the Scottish FA's president, and Rod Petrie, the vice-president, unveiled him as the new manager.
"Serious questions must be asked of both of these men. Neither of them should be allowed anywhere near the next appointment. They are hugely discredited by this.
"McLeish was under pressure from day one and didn't have the capacity to deal with it. It was painful to watch at times. It's now over, but the old problems remain at Hampden.
"It's not just about who the next manager should be, it's about who can be trusted to appoint that new manager."
Donnie_McKenzie: Should never have got rid of Gordon Strachan! Stevie Clarke should take over!
Sunflower: All very sad really.
Anonymous: I doubt the SFA will be killed in the rush of applicants.
SFA chief executive explains McLeish exit
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell thanked Alex McLeish and his backroom staff for their efforts, while explaining the decision to seek a new management team.
"The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex’s status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells," said Maxwell. “It was only taken after full consideration by the board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week.
"Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year- and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan - did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.
“With that in mind, it was agreed that we would seek to recruit a new management team to take us forward for the remainder of European Qualifying campaign.“At this point I would like to pay tribute to Alex for the good grace with which he has accepted the decision and for remaining unstinting in his support of the team for the remainder of the campaign. It befits his status as a Scotland legend and Hall of Fame inductee.“We firmly believe we have the potential to recover from the opening group defeat and unlock the potential of this exciting squad of players for the remainder of the campaign, safe in the knowledge we also have the play-offs as an additional route to Uefa Euro 2020.“With Hampden Park one of the Host City Venues for the 60th Anniversary of the European Championships, we are determined to ensure our supporters can watch the national team participate in Uefa Euro 2020.“Alex, Peter, James and Stevie leave with our best wishes for continued success in the future.”
Scottish FA statement
"The Scottish FA can confirm that Alex McLeish will leave his role as Scotland National Head Coach with immediate effect.
"The decision was agreed collectively by the board at its scheduled meeting today and in consultation with Alex. His assistant coaches, Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, will also leave their roles."Since Alex’s arrival in February of last year, Scotland have topped their Uefa Nations League Group, securing a Uefa Euro 2020 qualifying play-off place.
"However, the board believes a change of management is necessary to reinvigorate the European qualifying campaign after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in the opening Group I match last month.
"Scotland, who defeated San Marino 2-0 in Matchday Two, resume the campaign in June against Cyprus and Belgium and the process of recruiting a new management team will begin immediately."
Scotland and McLeish part company
Alex McLeish has left his position as Scotland head coach by mutual consent.
The 60-year-old took on a second spell in charge in February last year but has been under pressure because of recent poor results and performances.
McLeish, who was in his second stint as Scotland boss, paid the price for a poor start to Euro 2020 qualifying.
Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan in their opening qualifier and could only beat San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked team, 2-0 last month.