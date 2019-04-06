Live
Real Madrid v Eibar
viewing this page
Summary
- Real lost to Valencia in previous game - Zidane's first defeat of second spell
- To come later...
- Juventus v AC Milan (17:00 BST)
- Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (17:30 BST) - top-of-table clash
- Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
DISALLOWED GOAL
Real Madrid 0-0 Eibar
Good defending by Eibar as they step up from a ball over the top.
Gareth Bale slides it across to Karim Benzema, who flicks the ball home. Presumably he knew it wasn't going to count. They're both offside.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty
Oh yeah tweet in using #bbceurofooty about any of today's games.
Post update
Real Madrid 0-0 Eibar
Gareth Bale is played through one-on-one from the halfway line. He charges in on goal but then shoots straight at Marko Dmitrovic, who had made himself big to be fair.
The offside flag goes up - but only after Bale had already wasted the chance.
Post update
Real Madrid 0-0 Eibar
Eibar have a free-kick but it's hit past everyone in the centre and is out for a goal-kick.
Keylor Navas is in Real's goal today, with Thibaut Courtois injured. Zinedine Zidane says there will be a clear number one next season.
Post update
Post update
As you can see Real Madrid don't have anything to play for this season.
Out of the Champions League, out of the Spanish Cup, no chance of winning La Liga but no danger of slipping out of the top four.
All there is left is to impress Zinedine ZIdane enough to stay at the club this summer.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Eibar
We are under way.
Team news
Real Madrid v Eibar (15:15 BST)
Real Madrid make five changes from the 2-1 defeat by Valencia. Gareth Bale, Isco, Sergio Reguilon, Federico Valverde and Nacho are in.
Marcelo is suspended, Sergio Ramos is rested and Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez are benched.
Eibar make even more changes - six - from their last game despite beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1.
Pablo de Blasis, Joan Jordan, Pedro Leon, Marc Cucurella, Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Enrich all come in. Pape Diop is suspended, but none of the other changes were enforced.
Cancel your plans
I hope you didn't have plans for a busy Saturday filled with activities. Because we have an epic seven hours of European football coming up.
In five minutes' time, we have Real Madrid v Eibar (15:15 BST) as they try to bounce back from a first defeat of Zinedine Zidane's second reign.
Then at 17:00 BST it's Juventus v AC Milan as the Turin side look to move to within one win of an eighth consecutive La Liga title.
At 17:15 BST, it's the biggest game of the day - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund are two points above Bayern at the top of the table.
We wrap it all off with a 19:45 BST La Liga title game. Barcelona host Atletico Madrid. The Catalans are eight points clear but could an Atleti win change the momentum?