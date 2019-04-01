Listen: Tuesday's non-league football
Summary
- National League: Leyton Orient v Eastleigh - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent
- National League North: Alfreton Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford and Worcester
- BBC Essex Senior Cup Final: Chelmsford City v East Thurrock United - BBC Essex
- All games kick-off at 19:45 BST