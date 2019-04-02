Premier League news conferences

After Sunday's defeat by Chelsea, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock won't face any action for staring down the officials.

But he may be asked to explain today's comments about referees' boss Mike Riley.

Warnock also quipped he has threatened to report his wife Sharon after she said she would not have stopped him if he had wanted to "thump" ref Craig Pawson and his assistants.

"I had to tell her off, I fined her a week’s wages because she can't say things like that," said Warnock.

"I told her she's going to have to calm down or I'll report her to the FA. I would imagine she said what 30,000 Cardiff fans would have said. I can’t condone that, so that's why I took action against her."