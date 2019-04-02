Live
Premier League news conferences
- News conferences coming up at Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City and Crystal Palace
- Watford v Fulham; Wolves v Man Utd (19:45 BST)
- Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 on Monday night
- Gunners now third after leapfrogging Tottenham and Man Utd
Who will qualify for the Champions League?
Sulaimon Adelekan: Arsenal and Manchester United will complete the top four this season. I'm already feeling sorry for Spurs.
No chance for Bluebirds
Man City v Cardiff (Wed, 19:45 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Another game, another easy win for Manchester City?
It is impossible to make a case for Cardiff winning at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
City won 5-0 in Wales earlier in the season. They have won 20 out of their last 21 games in all competitions and Cardiff are coming into the game on the back of a demoralising home defeat by Chelsea.
Winks back in training
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham have begun today's news conference with an injury update.
Harry Winks returned to training today after a groin problem while Serge Aurier (hamstring) and Eric Dier (hip flexor) are continuing their rehabilitation.
Erik Lamela suffered a hamstring injury the day before Sunday's dramatic defeat at Liverpool and striker Fernando Llorente (concussion) is also unavailable for selection against Palace.
'Definitive' VAR clip to be shown
There won't just be VAR in use for both of this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals though... the replays will be displayed to fans if a decision is overturned.
It was confirmed today that VAR's decision will be announced on the big screen before a "definitive video clip" is shown.
No VAR at Swansea was 'scandalous' - Warnock
Cardiff City
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock also had some sympathy for local rivals Swansea after Sergio Aguero's controversial late winner for Manchester City denied them a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
"They've got all the facilities as a former Premier League club," said Warnock. "To get knocked out of the FA Cup due to not having VAR there was scandalous."
Warnock jokes he fined wife for ref comments
Cardiff City
After Sunday's defeat by Chelsea, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock won't face any action for staring down the officials.
But he may be asked to explain today's comments about referees' boss Mike Riley.
Warnock also quipped he has threatened to report his wife Sharon after she said she would not have stopped him if he had wanted to "thump" ref Craig Pawson and his assistants.
"I had to tell her off, I fined her a week’s wages because she can't say things like that," said Warnock.
"I told her she's going to have to calm down or I'll report her to the FA. I would imagine she said what 30,000 Cardiff fans would have said. I can’t condone that, so that's why I took action against her."
Saracens to play at Spurs
It's been known for a while that NFL games will be played at Tottenham's new home and it was announced today that there'll be rugby staged there too.
Saracens have agreed a five-year deal to play their annual showpiece at the state-of-the-art stadium.
Spurs open new stadium
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 BST)
We'll hear from Mauricio Pochettino shortly on Tottenham's chances.
The first team will finally play their first game at their new stadium on Wednesday.
And here's a look at what Spurs fans can expect...
Monday's win sent Arsenal above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham into third place.
Will they now finish above Spurs? And who else will clinch a top-four spot? Let us know which sides you think will claim Champions League qualification.
Ozil back in favour
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Unai Emery said midfielder Mesut Ozil is "playing like we want" after producing a man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle.
Ozil, at times out of favour since the Spaniard took over this season, helped the Gunners to a 2-0 win - their 10th consecutive home league victory.
Martial shaken off knock
Wolves v Man Utd (19:45)
Manchester United
Manchester United's Anthony Martial has shaken off the knock he picked up in Saturday's win over Watford, while Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof are both available.
Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian remain out for the Red Devils, who dropped back to fifth place after Arsenal's win over Newcastle.
Wolves can welcome back Bennett
Wolves v Man Utd (19:45)
Wolves
Wolves made it to the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Manchester United last month and the two sides meet again in Tuesday's other Premier League game.
Central defender Ryan Bennett is available after a two-match suspension. Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty are both expected to start, having featured as substitutes in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Burnley.
But several other regulars may be rested ahead of Sunday's trip to Wembley.
Police investigate alleged Pickford incident
Everton
Today we have also had updates on the Jordan Pickford story from Monday, with Northumbria Police saying they are investigating an alleged incident involving the England goalkeeper.
VAR replays to be shown to fans
Manchester City face Brighton in the other FA Cup semi-final and it was confirmed earlier that VAR replays will be displayed to fans during both games if a decision is overturned.
Cleverley could miss semi
Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)
Watford
Watford's Tom Cleverley has a calf tear that could also sideline him from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Wolves.
Isaac Success has picked up a knee injury while fellow forward Adalberto Penaranda has a hamstring problem so also misses out.
Fulham monitor Mitrovic
Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)
Fulham
Fulham are monitoring top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who missed Saturday's defeat to Manchester City with a stomach problem.
Defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jean Michael Seri could return after international duty.
Cottagers could go down
Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)
Fulham
Fulham could follow Huddersfield in having their fate sealed though, as defeat at Watford on Tuesday will see them relegated to the Championship after just one season back in the top flight.
Even if the Cottagers earned a draw they'd also need to pull off a massive swing in goal difference to have any chance of staying up. They're 16 points adrift with just six games left.
Bluebirds five points adrift
Cardiff would have remained third from bottom anyway on Sunday but Chelsea's late fightback kept them five points from safety.
They have a game in hand on fourth-bottom Burnley, but that is on Wednesday away to Manchester City, who have the chance to go back above Liverpool at the top of the table.
Riley was a manufactured ref - Warnock
Man City v Cardiff (Wed, 19:45 BST)
Cardiff City
But in today's news conference, ahead of Wednesday night's trip to face Manchester City, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock had this to say about former referee Mike Riley, who is now head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.
"I always thought Mike Riley was a manufactured referee from day one," he said. "I don't think he's changed since then. He's been coached, manufactured, almost like a robot.
"He knows everything about the rules, but I feel these people struggle to understand the game and the human element. A lot of referees are like Mike Riley and that's why I think we have gone backwards.
"Common sense is not allowed nowadays, but the best refs still use it."
No Warnock action - yet
Despite staring down the match officials following relegation-threatened Cardiff City's controversial 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, Neil Warnock will face no action.
Click below to hear what the Bluebirds' boss said after the game...