Irish Premiership: Goal clips, audio and text

When the season ends, there will be plenty for Cliftonville to reflect on. Some of it good, some of it not so.

One of the more positive aspects, however, has been the solid home form following Paddy McLaughlin's arrival in February. The 39-year-old can stretch his unbeaten record at Solitude to six games in the Reds' final home league game of the campaign.

That will be easier said than done, of course. Cliftonville have won only one of the last 14 Premiership north Belfast derbies while the last encounter at Solitude, on Boxing Day, was particularly bruising as the Crues ran riot in a 5-1 win. They must find a way to beat their rivals to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Ryan Catney, who will leave Cliftonville this summer after a 12-year stint, captains the side today in the only change from last week's draw with Ballymena United. Niall Grace drops to the bench.

Stephen Baxter makes five changes from the 1-1 draw with Linfield as Jordan Forsythe, Kyle Owens, Jordan Owens, Gary Thompson and Rory Patterson all return to the line-up. David Cushley, who starred in that Boxing Day win, hasn't made the squad.

Cliftonville: Brush, Ives, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, R Donnelly, Bagnall, Catney, Gormley, Gorman

Subs: Neeson, Grace, Harkin, McConnell, Maguire, McMenamin, A Donnelly

Crusaders: G Doherty, Beverland, Caddell, Forsythe, Ruddy, K Owens, J Owens, Thompson, Heatley, Clarke, Patterson

Subs: H Doherty, McChrystal, Coates, Lowry, Ward, Ronan Hale, Rory Hale

#BBCIrishPrem