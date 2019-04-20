Live
Irish Premiership: Goal clips, audio and text
Team News
- Ballymena United v Coleraine
- Cliftonville v Crusaders
- Institute v Ards
- Linfield v Glenavon
- Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts
Team News
Linfield v Glenavon
David Healy's title winners have done the hard part, and that goes some way to explaining the six changes that the Linfield boss makes to his side.
Regular starters like Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn and Jamie Mulgrew are among those rested after being almost ever-presents throughout the season. Kirk Millar, Mark Stafford and Marek Cervenka are all given the chance to shine from the start.
As for Glenavon, just a point behind Cliftonville in third, there are four changes with strikers Stephen Murray and Andrew Mitchell restored to the side. Eoin Wearen and Caolan Marron also come back in.
Linfield: Deane, Stafford, Waterworth, Cooper, Millar, Clarke, McClean, Fallon, McGivern, Mitchell, Cervenka
Subs: C Mitchell, Callacher, O’Connor, Stewart, Mulgrew, Reynolds, Quinn
Glenavon: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, McCloskey, Murray, Singleton, Garrett, Wearen, Sharkey
Subs: Hall, Barr, Harmon, Norton, Hunter, Jenkins, Hamilton
Team News
Cliftonville v Crusaders
When the season ends, there will be plenty for Cliftonville to reflect on. Some of it good, some of it not so.
One of the more positive aspects, however, has been the solid home form following Paddy McLaughlin's arrival in February. The 39-year-old can stretch his unbeaten record at Solitude to six games in the Reds' final home league game of the campaign.
That will be easier said than done, of course. Cliftonville have won only one of the last 14 Premiership north Belfast derbies while the last encounter at Solitude, on Boxing Day, was particularly bruising as the Crues ran riot in a 5-1 win. They must find a way to beat their rivals to keep their Europa League hopes alive.
Ryan Catney, who will leave Cliftonville this summer after a 12-year stint, captains the side today in the only change from last week's draw with Ballymena United. Niall Grace drops to the bench.
Stephen Baxter makes five changes from the 1-1 draw with Linfield as Jordan Forsythe, Kyle Owens, Jordan Owens, Gary Thompson and Rory Patterson all return to the line-up. David Cushley, who starred in that Boxing Day win, hasn't made the squad.
Cliftonville: Brush, Ives, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, R Donnelly, Bagnall, Catney, Gormley, Gorman
Subs: Neeson, Grace, Harkin, McConnell, Maguire, McMenamin, A Donnelly
Crusaders: G Doherty, Beverland, Caddell, Forsythe, Ruddy, K Owens, J Owens, Thompson, Heatley, Clarke, Patterson
Subs: H Doherty, McChrystal, Coates, Lowry, Ward, Ronan Hale, Rory Hale
Big day at Windsor
Former Linfield star Paul Smyth knows a thing or two about winning silverware with the Blues....
Team News
Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon
Can we expect another seven-goal thriller between these two today?
Dungannon twice came from behind to win 4-3 when they met at Stangmore Park in February and Point will be looking for revenge as look to end a four-game run without a win.
Stephen McDonnell has made three changes to the side that lost at home to Newry City with Seanan Foster missing following his red card last week.
Josh Lynch, Eamon Scannel and Lee Duffy all start with Stephen Moan and Ethan Copes also dropping out.
Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has challenged his players to finish the campaign on a high following their win against Institute last week but they are without Daniel Wilson, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
Dougie Wilson returns from suspension as one of three changes made by Lindsay with Rhyss Campbell and Paul McElroy also coming into the side as Hughes, Grant Hutchinson and Jonathan Lafferty make way.
Fit-again Mark Patton joins Hutchinson on the visitors' bench.
Warrenpoint: Thompson, McGrandles, McCaffrey, J Lynch, Reilly, M Lynch, Scannel, O’Connor, Donnelly, Wallace, Duffy
Subs: Turker, Kelly, Young, Magowan
Dungannon: Moore, Hegarty, Wilson, Clucas, McElroy, Teggart, O'Rourke, Lowe, Campbell, Smyth, Carvill.
Subs: Moran, Patton, Hutchinson, Ferrin, Gallagher, McIvor, Scott.
Buoyant Blues to lift Gibson Cup
Linfield await coronation at Windsor Park
It's the day Linfield have been dreaming about. David Healy's Blues, having outlasted Ballymena United, get their hands back on the Irish Premiership title. Today will finish with the Belfast giants lifting the Gibson Cup for the 53rd time.
It will be party time at Windsor Park this afternoon as they come up against a Glenavon side who, for a while, looked as though they may challenge Linfield's quest to reclaim their crown.
Ballymena, meanwhile, looking to finish off their season strongly, host Coleraine at the Showgrounds, searching for their first league win in four games.
There is a huge game at the other end, too, as bottom-placed Ards travel to Institute buoyed by Newry City's defeat to Glentoran last night.
Rounding out the programme, Cliftonville hope to stretch their unbeaten run at home to six games against North Belfast rivals Crusaders while Warrenpoint Town host Dungannon Swifts.