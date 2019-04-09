Reaction & debate: Hazard stars for Chelsea - who is your player of the season?

And could Eden Hazard be leaving with the PFA Player of the Year award in his luggage?

The Belgian's performance against West Ham, taking him to 16 Premier League goals for season, showed why he is one of the contenders.

That's three goals behind the league's top scorer Sergio Aguero and one behind Harry Kane, who are set to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling are also in the running, but who do you think has been this season's top man? And why?

