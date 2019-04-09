Live
Reaction & debate: Hazard stars for Chelsea - who is your player of the season?
- Hazard dazzles as Chelsea go third - is he your player of the season?
- Champions League QF build-up - Spurs v City; Liverpool v Porto
Who is your player of the season?
By Ben Collins
And could Eden Hazard be leaving with the PFA Player of the Year award in his luggage?
The Belgian's performance against West Ham, taking him to 16 Premier League goals for season, showed why he is one of the contenders.
That's three goals behind the league's top scorer Sergio Aguero and one behind Harry Kane, who are set to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling are also in the running, but who do you think has been this season's top man? And why?
Let us know on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
'That special goal was for you'
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Could "that special goal" be one Eden Hazard's last gifts to the Chelsea fans?
Sarri to respect Hazard decision
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Chelsea
Reports on Monday suggested Real Madrid are eager to secure a £100m deal for Eden Hazard and a performance like that has only led to more speculation about a potential summer move.
After the game, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said he must "respect Eden Hazard's decision" if the Belgian forward wants to leave Stamford Bridge.
Hazard lights up the Bridge
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
The Daily Telegraph
And an image of Eden Hazard celebrating that superb first goal dominates the Telegraph's main sport page.
'Well done magician'
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Ross Barkley was one of the first to congratulate Eden Hazard after scoring his second goal and the Chelsea midfielder said on Instagram: "Another important win today. Well done on the goals magician."
Brilliant Hazard earns Chelsea win
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham.
Eden Hazard scored one of the goals of the Premier League season as Chelsea beat West Ham to climb above Tottenham and Arsenal into third spot in the race for a Champions League place.
The Belgian forward evaded five players during a stunning run, before calmly beating keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
He added a late second goal to cap a magnificent individual performance in an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we reflect on a superb display by Eden Hazard as Chelsea beat West Ham on Monday night.
We'll also be looking ahead to Tuesday night's Champions League action, with Tottenham welcoming Manchester City to their brand spanking new stadium while Liverpool host Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final.