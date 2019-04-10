Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Surrey & BBC Tees

    Barnet v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Barrow v Dover - BBC Radio Kent

    Chesterfield v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v Gateshead - BBC Radio Solent

    Harrogate Town v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio York

    Solihull Moors v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent

    Sutton United v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Curzon Ashton - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Southport v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Chelmsford City v Woking - BBC Essex

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top