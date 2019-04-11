Live
Champions League quarter-final reaction
Summary
- Luke Shaw own goal gives Barca the edge
- Ajax draw 1-1 with Juventus in first leg
- Quiet night for Lionel Messi
- Ronaldo scores 125th Champions League goal
McNulty's verdict
Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona
How did the match unfold last night? Well, it started with a passing masterclass from Barcelona, with Manchester United not getting a sniff of the ball for the opening exchanges.
But they grew into the game after the goal and huffed and puffed, but Barcelona, who were not at their best, had their own chances to pull further ahead in the second half, too.
BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty was at Old Trafford and here's his take on the game.
It's not even 8am and I've heard the phrases "it's only one-nil," "United fans would take that before kick-off," and "They've done it before, remember PSG".
So, can the Reds pull off another comeback in Spain, to knock Messi and co out of the Champions League?
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks so..
"We've scored goals at the Nou Camp before from corners and crosses," he said
"Of course the PSG performance away gives us hope and belief that we can do it.
"Going to the Nou Camp is going to be a challenge and it will be a greater achievement winning that one because with the history of Barcelona as well, they're not used to losing at home.
What the papers say
Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona
What the papers say
Man United 0-1 Barcelona
As predicted, Barcelona's tight win over Manchester United dominates the back pages of the national papers this morning.
And a certain Luis Suarez - whose header went in off Luke Shaw - features in all of them, arms outstretched, lapping up the adulation (aka jeering) of the Stretford End.
There's also an image of a bloodied Lionel Messi in the Express, but more on that later on...
