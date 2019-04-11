Champions League quarter-final reaction

It's not even 8am and I've heard the phrases "it's only one-nil," "United fans would take that before kick-off," and "They've done it before, remember PSG".

So, can the Reds pull off another comeback in Spain, to knock Messi and co out of the Champions League?

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks so..

"We've scored goals at the Nou Camp before from corners and crosses," he said

"Of course the PSG performance away gives us hope and belief that we can do it.

"Going to the Nou Camp is going to be a challenge and it will be a greater achievement winning that one because with the history of Barcelona as well, they're not used to losing at home.

