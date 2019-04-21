Bale on bench again as Real face Bilbao

PSG have won their eighth Ligue 1 title without kicking a ball after Lille could only draw against Toulouse. They play Monaco at Parc des Princes later (20:00 BST) - what a party that will be. And Neymar might turn up on the pitch too!!!
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
That was a thriller.
:(
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Raul Garcia, who is decent in the air, manages to head the corner ball towards goal.
However, there is no power on it and Keylor Navas would have had to make an error of De Gea proportions to have let that in.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Inigo Lekue curls a cross in from the right but it misses the head of Inigo Cordoba.
The visitors do look dangerous when those crosses are flung in - could do with being a bit more accurate though.
They now have a corner.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
An Athletic ball comes off the referee and goes out for a throw-in to Real.
Somebody needs to change that rule.
By the way, we're up to 14 fouls!
No wonder the Bernabeu isn't packed.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Another free-kick to Real - that is the 12th free-kick of the match so far.
TWELVE!
Nothing comes from it and Athletic Club have the ball again.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Real now have a free-kick about 45 metres out - so not really in shooting range.
Toni Kroos passes backwards!
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
This one is eventually results in a cross from Casemiro which is headed away by Yeray under pressure from Karim Benzema.
The French striker was offside anyway.
Thirty minutes up and not much to report on.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
It finds Casemiro's head but the ball trickles out for a throw-in.
Real regain possession and really should have scored as Marcelo goes to smack the ball but instead appears to have been accidentally tripped up by his own team-mate Karim Benzema.
At the other end, Inaki Williams whips in a cross from the right but Keylor Navas grabs the ball just ahead of Inigo Cordoba.
Back up the pitch, Real have another corner. And now another!
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Real go up to...about third gear. Dani Carvajal wins a corner on the right.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Now Inigo Cordoba is down on the turf having pushed Lucas Vazquez over - work that out.
Real have a throw-in after Bilbao return possession, instead of perhaps a free-kick.
Very strange.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
You haven't missed much - there is a pre-season feeling about this.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Speaking of Lucas Vazquez, the attacking midfielder goes on a mazy run before he pretty much trips over his own legs about three yards from the box.
Good effort though - what would Len give that?
Tris: How can anyone think Lucas Vazquez is better than Bale?
He has his moments.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Yuri Berchiche goes into the book for an elbow in the face of Real's Lucas Vazquez.
Once again the ref gets the red out at the same time.
He surely must have two pockets?!!
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Luka Modric bursts into the area but there is no support - once again it was a case of a lone ranger in the box.
Moments later, Marcelo fires a shot over the bar after he is set up by Karim Benzema - that was Real's first effort on goal. The left-sided player perhaps should have done better there.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Marco Asensio is making himself a nuisance early doors.
This time the Spain forward whips in a cross from the left but none of his team-mates are there to attack the ball at the near post - actually they were about 10 metres away.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Yuri Berchiche delivers a cracking cross from the left - Inaki Williams gets his head to the ball but can't direct it, under pressure from Raphael Varane.
Real then break swiftly but Marco Asensio fails to find Karim Benzema with his final ball.
It's been rather lively.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Inigo Cordoba goes into referee Melero Lopez's book for an early foul on Dani Carvajal.
The ref also had the red out, but obviously that was a mistake.
Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
It's not packed out at the Bernabeu - plenty of empty seats.
Those who are there are wearing scarves - it's a typical English spring day in Madrid.