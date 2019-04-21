Live

Bale on bench again as Real face Bilbao

preview
1,655
viewing this page

Summary

  1. Bale starts from the bench
  2. Zidane makes three changes to Real's XI
  3. GET INVOLVED: #bbceurofooty

Live Reporting

By Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. PSG finally seal Ligue 1 title

    PSG have won their eighth Ligue 1 title without kicking a ball after Lille could only draw against Toulouse.

    They play Monaco at Parc des Princes later (20:00 BST) - what a party that will be.

    And Neymar might turn up on the pitch too!!!

  2. HALF-TIME

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    That was a thriller.

    :(

  3. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Raul Garcia, who is decent in the air, manages to head the corner ball towards goal.

    However, there is no power on it and Keylor Navas would have had to make an error of De Gea proportions to have let that in.

  4. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Inigo Lekue curls a cross in from the right but it misses the head of Inigo Cordoba.

    The visitors do look dangerous when those crosses are flung in - could do with being a bit more accurate though.

    They now have a corner.

  5. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    An Athletic ball comes off the referee and goes out for a throw-in to Real.

    Somebody needs to change that rule.

    By the way, we're up to 14 fouls!

    No wonder the Bernabeu isn't packed.

  6. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Another free-kick to Real - that is the 12th free-kick of the match so far.

    TWELVE!

    Nothing comes from it and Athletic Club have the ball again.

  7. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Real now have a free-kick about 45 metres out - so not really in shooting range.

    Toni Kroos passes backwards!

  8. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    This one is eventually results in a cross from Casemiro which is headed away by Yeray under pressure from Karim Benzema.

    The French striker was offside anyway.

    Thirty minutes up and not much to report on.

  9. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    It finds Casemiro's head but the ball trickles out for a throw-in.

    Real regain possession and really should have scored as Marcelo goes to smack the ball but instead appears to have been accidentally tripped up by his own team-mate Karim Benzema.

    At the other end, Inaki Williams whips in a cross from the right but Keylor Navas grabs the ball just ahead of Inigo Cordoba.

    Back up the pitch, Real have another corner. And now another!

  10. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Real go up to...about third gear. Dani Carvajal wins a corner on the right.

  11. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Now Inigo Cordoba is down on the turf having pushed Lucas Vazquez over - work that out.

    Real have a throw-in after Bilbao return possession, instead of perhaps a free-kick.

    Very strange.

  12. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    You haven't missed much - there is a pre-season feeling about this.

  13. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Speaking of Lucas Vazquez, the attacking midfielder goes on a mazy run before he pretty much trips over his own legs about three yards from the box.

    Good effort though - what would Len give that?

  14. Get Involved

    #bbceurofooty

    Tris: How can anyone think Lucas Vazquez is better than Bale?

    He has his moments.

  15. YELLOW CARD

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Yuri Berchiche goes into the book for an elbow in the face of Real's Lucas Vazquez.

    Once again the ref gets the red out at the same time.

    He surely must have two pockets?!!

  16. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Luka Modric bursts into the area but there is no support - once again it was a case of a lone ranger in the box.

    Moments later, Marcelo fires a shot over the bar after he is set up by Karim Benzema - that was Real's first effort on goal. The left-sided player perhaps should have done better there.

  17. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Marco Asensio is making himself a nuisance early doors.

    This time the Spain forward whips in a cross from the left but none of his team-mates are there to attack the ball at the near post - actually they were about 10 metres away.

  18. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Yuri Berchiche delivers a cracking cross from the left - Inaki Williams gets his head to the ball but can't direct it, under pressure from Raphael Varane.

    Real then break swiftly but Marco Asensio fails to find Karim Benzema with his final ball.

    It's been rather lively.

  19. YELLOW CARD

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Inigo Cordoba goes into referee Melero Lopez's book for an early foul on Dani Carvajal.

    The ref also had the red out, but obviously that was a mistake.

  20. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    It's not packed out at the Bernabeu - plenty of empty seats.

    Those who are there are wearing scarves - it's a typical English spring day in Madrid.

