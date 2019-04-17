Christophe Berra and Jermain Defoe

Scottish Premiership: radio, text and tv

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sportsound 11:30
  2. Off the Ball 12:00
  3. Heart of Midlothian v Rangers 12:00 - hosts are on a six game losing run to visitors in top flight
  4. Hamilton Academical v Motherwell 15:00 - Accies have lost the last two in the top flight against visitors
  5. Kilmarnock v Aberdeen 15:00 - hosts are unbeaten in past six top flight games, visitors have nine top flight wins at Rugby park
  6. Livingston v St Mirren 15:00 - Livi won two of three top flight games against visitors
  7. St Johnstone v Dundee 15:00 - Saints won three on bounce against visitors who are on a seven match losing run in top flight
  8. Off the Ball Saturday Supplement 17:30
  9. Livingston v St Mirren 18:00 (BBC Alba)
  10. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot