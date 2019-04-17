Messi & Barca outclass Man Utd, Ajax stun Juve - reaction

Manchester United's last trophy arrived with a routine Europa League final triumph over Ajax in Stockholm two years ago. Events in Barcelona and Turin on Tuesday showed how times have changed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fifth defeat in eight matches saw United outclassed by Barcelona in the Nou Camp, while Ajax evoked the grandest traditions of the Amsterdam academy to beat Juventus on their own turf and deservedly reach the Champions League's last four.

It was a stark reminder that United are now light years behind Europe's elite - even teams they would have regarded as inferiors not so long ago.

