Messi & Barca outclass Man Utd, Ajax stun Juve - reaction
Summary
- Barcelona beat Man Utd to reach Champions League semi-finals
- Ajax win at Juventus to reach last four for first time since 1997
- Cardiff two points from Premier League safety after win at Brighton
- Man City v Tottenham; Porto v Liverpool (20:00 BST)
By Ben Collins
Gossip: Umtiti to Man Utd?
It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a busy summer of transfer activity at Old Trafford, with defence arguably the main area that needs strengthening... four of Manchester United's back five at the Nou Camp also started against Basel in December 2011, when the Swiss side condemned the Red Devils to a group-stage exit.
Barcelona's French centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who was an unused substitute last night, is reported to be one of their targets for this summer. That story features in today's gossip.
What now for Man Utd?
Tom has already responded to Phil McNulty's piece...
TommyThomson: If talented is passing the ball backwards to the player who has just passed forward to him, admittedly with one touch, then Lingard is your man. Runs around a lot, never outruns a defender, brings nothing to the team. Waste of space.
'Man Utd are now light years behind Europe's elite'
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester United's last trophy arrived with a routine Europa League final triumph over Ajax in Stockholm two years ago. Events in Barcelona and Turin on Tuesday showed how times have changed.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fifth defeat in eight matches saw United outclassed by Barcelona in the Nou Camp, while Ajax evoked the grandest traditions of the Amsterdam academy to beat Juventus on their own turf and deservedly reach the Champions League's last four.
It was a stark reminder that United are now light years behind Europe's elite - even teams they would have regarded as inferiors not so long ago.
You can read the rest of Phil's reaction here...
On their knees
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
The Guardian
The Guardian used an image of Lionel Messi wheeling away in celebration while David de Gea is on his knees after letting in Barcelona's second goal.
United blown away
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
The Daily Telegraph
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Manchester United started brightly but were then undone by brilliance from Lionel Messi and a glaring mistake from goalkeeper David de Gea.
Messi put the hosts ahead with a fine curling effort from 20 yards in the 16th minute and four minutes later De Gea let a weaker shot from the edge of the area squirm under his body.
Philippe Coutinho added a third for Barca in the 61st minute, curling a stunning effort into the top corner from distance.
Barca masterclass
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
The Daily Telegraph
Before I give you our chief football writer Phil McNulty's take on what Manchester United need to do now, let's have a look at some of today's papers.
Pretty much all of them give stark assessments on the performance of Barcelona and Manchester United after the Spanish giants' dominant win in the Nou Camp.
What now for Man Utd?
abhaykharoo: The differences in development and class between Ajax and Man Utd since Europa League 2017 Final was on Show last night in Champions League. Two questions arise: Ajax: Whom to praise? Man Utd: Who to blame?
We must aspire to Barca's level - Solskjaer
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
Manchester United
As for Manchester United, what has happened since winning that Europa League final in 2017?
Jose Mourinho has since been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who admitted after United's defeat in the Nou Camp that Barcelona were "a couple of levels above over the two games."
"If we want to get back to Man Utd's true level, true traditions, we have to challenge Barcelona," he added.
Matthijs de Ligt started as Ajax were beaten by Manchester United in the 2017 Europa League final, while Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and David Neres all came off the bench.
Now are this Ajax side the dark horses for this season's Champions League? Could they emulate the young Ajax team of the 90's, featuring the likes of Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert, which won the competition in 1995 and reached the 1996 final?
I have no words - De Ligt
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
Defender Matthijs de Ligt is the Ajax captain at only 19 and scored the winning goal in Turin with a towering header.
The Dutch side will now face Tottenham or Manchester City in the semi-finals.
"It's bizarre. It's not normal. I have no words for it," De Ligt told BT Sport after the game.
"We have shown once again that we are very strong and that we can make it difficult for large teams."
Ajax back in the big time
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
Ajax's superb victory saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997 and the Dutch side have become the first team from outside England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France to reach the last four since compatriots PSV Eindhoven in 2005.
They've had to do it the hard way too. Their Champions League campaign began in July having entered the competition in the second qualifying round and they've knocked out holders Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.
Ronaldo run comes to an end
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
Cristiano Ronaldo had helped Real Madrid win the Champions League for the last three seasons so it was the first time the Portuguese forward had been knocked out of the competition since Juventus beat Real in May 2015.
Plenty more facts about to come your way too...
Brilliant Ajax knock out Juve
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
And there was despair for Lionel Messi's old rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the young, enterprising Ajax side recovered from Ronaldo's opener to dump the former Manchester United forward and his Juventus side out of the Champions League quarter-finals.
Messi inspires Barca win
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
Manchester United were the underdogs heading to the Nou Camp.
And sure enough, their Champions League run ended in the quarter-finals as Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a crushing victory in the second leg.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we take a look at the reaction to Tuesday's Champions League games, as Barcelona and Ajax became the first two teams to book their place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile in the Premier League, Cardiff earned a crucial 2-0 win at Brighton to keep alive their hopes of survival.