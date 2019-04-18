Spurs knock out Man City in seven-goal thriller, Liverpool also into Champions League semis - reaction

Tottenham overcame Manchester City in a classic encounter at Etihad Stadium to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time.

Fernando Llorente's goal, bundled in from a corner and confirmed by VAR 17 minutes from time, gave Mauricio Pochettino's side victory on away goals on a night of tension, attacking quality and defensive frailty that ended City and Pep Guardiola's quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

In a game of relentless drama, City even thought they had won it in injury time only for Raheem Sterling's goal to be ruled out for offside by VAR.

