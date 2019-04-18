Live
Spurs knock out Man City in seven-goal thriller, Liverpool also into Champions League semis - reaction
- Spurs knock out Man City in Champions League classic
- Liverpool also reach semi-finals
- Barcelona v Liverpool; Tottenham v Ajax (30 April)
- Europa League build-up: Chelsea v Slavia Prague; Napoli v Arsenal (20:00 BST)
By Ben Collins
The game that had it all?
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Some have called it the game that had it all.
And today's Mirror sums it up nicely...seven goals, two VAR controversies, last-gasp winner ruled out, Manchester City's dream of winning a quadruple over.
What. A. Game.
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Tottenham overcame Manchester City in a classic encounter at Etihad Stadium to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time.
Fernando Llorente's goal, bundled in from a corner and confirmed by VAR 17 minutes from time, gave Mauricio Pochettino's side victory on away goals on a night of tension, attacking quality and defensive frailty that ended City and Pep Guardiola's quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
In a game of relentless drama, City even thought they had won it in injury time only for Raheem Sterling's goal to be ruled out for offside by VAR.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us after an amazing night of Champions League football.
If you weren't following it, you missed a classic as Tottenham knocked Manchester City out of the quarter-finals in a dramatic second leg at Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool also booked their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Porto.