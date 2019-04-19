Live
Europa League reaction - Arsenal & Chelsea into semis
Summary
- Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague (Agg: 5-3)
- Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
- Semi-finals: Arsenal v Valencia; Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea
- Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth, Cardiff and Man Utd
By Ben Collins
'Now Poch Us Go'
The Daily Star
The Star has an image from Arsenal's win at Napoli and the Chelsea report while also looking ahead to Tottenham's semi-final tie with Ajax.
English clubs march on
The Independent
While I let you ponder that, let me bring you some of the reaction from today's papers.
And the Independent refers to that success of Premier League sides in Europe this season, with Tottenham preparing to face Ajax in the Champions League.
So Unai Emery got the better of Jurgen Klopp in the 2016 Europa League final and the Liverpool boss had to settle for another runners-up medal in last season's Champions League.
But Klopp has led the Reds to the brink of another European final as they will face Barcelona in the Champions League.
With Tottenham having also reached the last four, that means that four of the eight teams in this season's European quarter-finals are English.
So just how strong is the Premier League compared to the other top European leagues? Is England now the dominant force again in European football?
Emery reaches 50 games as Arsenal boss
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
Unai Emery's in his first season at Arsenal after replacing Arsene Wenger and he's not had a bad start.
Check out this graph showing how many games he has won in his first 50 games as Arsenal boss - 32, more than any of his predecessors.
Mr Europa League
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
So Arsenal progress to the Europa League semi-finals and they have Mr Europa League in their dugout.
Unai Emery won the competition three years running as coach of Sevilla, from 2014 to 2016 - the last of those wins coming against Liverpool in Basel.
And he returns to his native Spain for this year's semi-finals as the Gunners will face Valencia, who are currently sixth in La Liga.
Gunners get the win despite low possession
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
Arsenal
And here's something you don't expect to see from Arsenal...their possession at Napoli was just 30.3% - their lowest such figure in any competition since February 2017 (25.7% v Bayern Munich in the Champions League).
Now for some more facts about the Gunners:
Gunners 'made difficult trip look easy' - Cech
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
Arsenal
Many would have expected Arsenal to have a tougher time on Thursday as they travelled to Naples defending a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, but goalkeeper Petr Cech says the Gunners made a "very difficult" trip "look easy".
"We controlled the game really well and defended really well too," said the the 36-year-old, who is retiring as a player this summer.
"Napoli are a fantastic team who always score a lot of goals, especially here at home, so to keep two clean sheets is obviously something [positive]..
"It was a very difficult game but we made it look easier because we played really well."
Blues reach 100 goals
Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague (Agg: 5-3)
Chelsea
Olivier Giroud's first-half goal saw him become the first Chelsea player to score 10 goals in a single season in European football.
And here's some more Chelsea stats for you:
Slow second halves are 'big problem' - Sarri
Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague (Agg: 5-3)
Chelsea
Chelsea will have to be much brighter when they come out after half-time against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Manager Maurizio Sarri said their slow starts to the second half of matches are becoming a "big problem" after two Petr Sevcik strikes for Slavia Prague saw some nerves creep in at Stamford Bridge.
"We played very well in the first half, but as usual in the last two months, we started very badly in the second half," said Sarri.
"Probably at the end of the first half we thought we had qualified and against this opponent it was not true.
"At half-time I told them to start with the same application as they started the first, but we didn't do it. It's not easy to understand.
"I could try without going in the dressing room at half-time if I could solve the problem.
"We need a solution but I'm really really happy because we played well in the first 45 minutes and we are in a European semi-final which is very important to us."
Eintracht celebrate reaching semis
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Benfica (Agg: 4-4 - Eintracht Frankfurt win on away goals)
And look how that went down in Germany. Scenes!
Should be some atmosphere at the away leg if you can get a ticket Chelsea fans.
Semi-final line-up
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Benfica (Agg: 4-4 - Eintracht Frankfurt win on away goals)
Arsenal will play Valencia in the last four after they beat fellow Spanish side Villareal 2-0 to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.
And Chelsea will face Eintracht Frankfurt, who recovered from a 4-2 deficit from the first leg to win 2-0 at home to Benfica and go through on away goals.
Blues forced to withstand fightback
Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague (Agg: 5-3)
Chelsea
Chelsea were given a few worries before securing a 4-3 victory at home to Slavia Prague though.
The Blues were cruising at half-time with two Pedro goals helping them build a four-goal aggregate lead.
But Petr Sevcik produced two sensational strikes as the nerves crept into a previously dominant performance at Stamford Bridge.
Lacazette gives Gunners win in Naples
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Agg: 0-3)
Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette's first-half free-kick earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory at Napoli to ensure they made a relatively comfortable passage to the Europa League's last four having won the first leg 2-0.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us for all the reaction to Thursday's Europa League reaction as Arsenal and Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals.
I'll also bring you all the best lines from the Premier League news conferences looking ahead to the Easter weekend action.