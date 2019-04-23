Live
Premier League reaction after Chelsea held by Burnley
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Chelsea back in top four after 1-1 draw with Burnley
- Premier League news conferences, including Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City
- Tottenham v Brighton; Watford v Southampton (19:45 BST)
- Get Involved: Who will finish in the top four?
- Get Involved: When have you betrayed your club?
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Clouds are gathering at Old Trafford
Man Utd v Man City (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It's an overcast morning in Manchester but the clouds are particularly dark at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is used to the fervour of a Manchester derby but he has never gone into one with the backdrop as gloomy as the one he faces ahead of his first as United manager.
His team have lost six games out of eight in all competitions, their worst run since the 1980s. They have won one out of seven against City at Old Trafford in the Premier League - thanks to Wayne Rooney's overhead kick in 2011.
And Pep Guardiola's men must win on Wednesday to keep their noses ahead of Liverpool in a ferocious battle for the Premier League title.
It is shaping up to be either a brilliant day for United - or an absolute disaster.
Manchester media day
Man Utd v Man City (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be facing the media later and our very own Simon Stone will be there.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will also be holding a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Manchester derby, which is a crucial game in the Premier League title race.
Pogba - Display at Everton was 'disrespectful'
Manchester United
The Mirror also carried the story about Paul Pogba saying that Manchester United's players did not respect the club or their fans during Sunday's 4-0 loss at Everton.
The result at Goodison Park was United's third loss in five league games and left them sixth in the Premier League with four matches to go.
"The way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful," midfielder Pogba told Sky Sports.
"Everything went wrong, but the mentality on the pitch has to change."
'Sarri State of Affairs'
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Daily Mirror
That's how the Mirror called it after the Chelsea boss was sent off and 'tempers flared' at Stamford Bridge.
Luiz calls Burnley tactics 'anti-football'?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Just for the record, Burnley scored from their only two shots on target in the first half of Monday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.
Lemina hopes for starting place
Watford v Southampton (19:45 BST)
Southampton
As for Southampton, they visit Watford with Mario Lemina hoping to be involved again after making a goalscoring return in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.
The Gabon international came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance since December.
Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains a doubt with the minor knock that saw him miss Saturday's game.
Seagulls will assess Propper
Tottenham v Brighton (19:45 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton and Southampton play their game in hand later, with the Seagulls having to assess Davy Propper before their trip to Spurs' new stadium after the midfielder suffered a hamstring issue in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wolves.
Bruno was also withdrawn on Saturday but the captain's injury is thought to be less serious. Anthony Knockaert serves the last of a three-match ban.
Who will go down?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
That leaves Southampton and Brighton as the only sides Cardiff still have a realistic chance of being able to catch. Can they do it?
Let us know your thoughts by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only)
Clarets look to be safe
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
However you feel about Burnley's approach, it sure is effective. That draw at Stamford Bridge has edged them to 40 points in the relegation battle.
Surely the Clarets are now safe as they're nine points clear of third-bottom Cardiff, who have three games left. It would take an almighty swing in goal difference for the Bluebirds to catch them. Here's how the bottom six now looks...
Dyche denies time-wasting
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Burnley
Naturally, as he's had to do quite often this season, Burnley boss Sean Dyche defended his side's tactics at Stamford Bridge.
Did the Clarets do anything wrong? You can have your say here
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Dale: “Anti-football”, “don’t play football”, Chelsea fans are the saltiest. Sorry we didn’t roll over and let you win.
'It's anti-football' - Luiz
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea
Chelsea defender David Luiz even accused Burnley of "anti-football" after a heated draw at Stamford Bridge.
The Brazilian, who clashed with Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, told Sky Sports: "It's anti-football.
"Losing time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.
"They were playing 11 inside the box. It's difficult to score against a team like that."
Zola unhappy at 'time-wasting'
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea
Frustrations boiled over towards the end of the game with David Luiz and Barnes involved in an altercation on the pitch, while Blues boss Maurizio Sarri ordered away from the dugout and a scuffle took place near the tunnel entrance at the final whistle.
So it was assistant manager Gianfranco Zola that did the post-match interviews instead of Sarri, and he explained how Chelsea were unhappy with what they perceived to be time-wasting tactics by the visitors.
Who will finish in the top four?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So, none of the four teams battling it out for the last two Champions League places managed to win over Easter weekend.
Do none of them want to play in the Champions League next season?!
Chelsea edged back in on Monday but who do you think will finish in the top four? Let us know by using #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
Champions League race
In what became a feisty contest at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were frustrated to have to settle for a point.
However, it was enough to take them back into the Champions League qualification places.
Here's how the top six now looks...
Blues edge back into top four
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea moved above Arsenal into fourth position in the Premier League as they were held by Burnley in a thrilling game at Stamford Bridge.
With rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all losing over the weekend, Chelsea will be frustrated that they could not take full advantage - a win would have lifted them into third, two points ahead of Spurs.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Easter Monday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Burnley, which saw the Blues edge back into the top four with a 2-2 draw.
We'll also look ahead to the two games on Tuesday and hear from several Premier League managers ahead of Wednesday's games, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola before the Manchester derby.