Premier League reaction after Chelsea held by Burnley

It's an overcast morning in Manchester but the clouds are particularly dark at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is used to the fervour of a Manchester derby but he has never gone into one with the backdrop as gloomy as the one he faces ahead of his first as United manager.

His team have lost six games out of eight in all competitions, their worst run since the 1980s. They have won one out of seven against City at Old Trafford in the Premier League - thanks to Wayne Rooney's overhead kick in 2011.

And Pep Guardiola's men must win on Wednesday to keep their noses ahead of Liverpool in a ferocious battle for the Premier League title.

It is shaping up to be either a brilliant day for United - or an absolute disaster.