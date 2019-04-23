Live
Celtic legend McNeill dies - reaction & tributes
- Former Celtic player & manager Billy McNeil dies aged 79
- He captained the club to a European Cup, nine successive titles, seven Scottish Cups & six League Cups
- In two spells as manager, he won four titles and four cups
- He also managed Man City & Aston Villa
By Colin Moffat
Lisbon Lions team-mate 'heartbroken'
'One club man'
Earlier this month, Billy McNeill was given the "One Club Man" honour by Athletic Bilbao.
Over his 19-year playing career, all of the defender's 822 club games were in the green and white, a club record.
"The choice of Billy McNeill as OCM transcends the player's extraordinary individual career links directly to the team he captained," said Bilbao.
Global recognition from Fifa
Celtic call for a celebration of life
Celtic broke the sad news earlier this morning in a brief statement from the McNeill family...
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Billy McNeill. He passed away late last night (Monday, April 22) surrounded by his family and loved ones. He suffered from dementia for a number of years and fought bravely to the end, showing the strength and fortitude he always has done throughout his life.
We would also like to note our love and appreciation to our mother, Liz, for the care, devotion and love she gave to our father throughout his illness. No one could have done any more.
Whilst this is a very sad time for all the family and we know our privacy will be respected, our father always made time for the supporters so please tell his stories, sing his songs and help us celebrate his life.
Celtic say goodbye to former captain & manager
Scottish football mourns loss of Celtic legend Billy McNeill
Legendary former Celtic captain Billy McNeill - the first Briton to lift the European Cup - has died aged 79.
McNeill led Celtic when they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in 1967 and captained the club to nine successive titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.
In two spells as Celtic boss, he won four titles and four cups.
He managed Clyde, Aberdeen, Manchester City and Aston Villa too.