Alaves v Barcelona - can Barca take huge step towards title?

Summary

  1. Barca will win La Liga with victory and if Atletico lose on Thursday
  2. The La Liga leaders beat Alaves 3-0 in opening game of season
  3. Lionel Messi starts on the bench for the visitors

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Very much all Barcelona at the moment with Alaves not getting out of their own half.

  2. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Oh how are Barcelona not ahead!?

    Philippe Coutinho plays a beautiful ball through the Alaves defence to put Luis Suarez clear. The former Liverpool striker takes a touch before shooting at goal. It is straight at Fernando Pacheco, Coutinho picks up the rebound but his shot is blocked by the Alaves defence.

  3. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Some lovely footwork from Ousmane Dembele as he squeezes through a space that just was not there between two defenders.

    In the end it is one trick too much, though, as an outstretched Alaves leg pokes the ball away when Dembele threatens to get into the box.

  4. KICK-OFF

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Lionel Messi looks pretty happy about getting a bit of break as he takes his place on the bench. No doubt Ernesto Valverde has one eye on Liverpool with the decision not to start his talisman.

    We're under way.

  5. Team news - Messi on the bench

    Alaves v Barcelona (20:30 BST)

    Lionel Messi is given a bit of a breather tonight as he takes his place on the bench.

    Those players in the first XI should have enough about them to get the job done but with Alaves pushing for a finish in the European places, they will not make things easy for the visitors.

    Alaves: Pacheco, Vigaray, Navarro, Laguardia, Ely, Duarte, Wakaso, Pina, Rolan, Jony, Baston

    Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Roberto, Vidal, Busquets, Alena, Coutinho, Dembele, Suarez

  6. Within their grasp

    It's that close they can almost touch it.

    If Barcelona win tonight then defeat for Atletico Madrid against Valencia tomorrow will secure the La Liga title.

    That would certainly wrap things up nicely before next week's Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool.

    So presumably they've gone for their strongest team to make sure of the three points?

    Not quite...

