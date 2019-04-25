Advantage Man City in title race & PFA Team of the Year - reaction

Mark: The timing of the match was important utd were on a good run 6 weeks ago when the match was supposed to be played

Garth O'Mara: I follow Spurs. City will win it. Two incredible teams and neither will drop a point now.

Paul Fillery: Not sure the Premiership is "truly hotting up" - City now clear favourites as they've been here before. If they had dropped points, then the pressure would have firmly been on Liverpool to see if they could hold their nerve. Don't forsee any surprises now.

Never say never, Paul.