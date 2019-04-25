Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Advantage Man City in title race & PFA Team of the Year - reaction

Summary

  1. Man City one point clear of Liverpool with three games to go
  2. Man Utd miss out on chance to go fourth
  3. Arsenal lose for second time in three days
  4. 09:00 BST - PFA Team of the Year announcement
Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

  1. Thursday's papers

    Is this the "look of champions"? It is according to today's Daily Telegraph.

    Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph

    Meanwhile, Man City are "high and mighty" in The Guardian.

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
  2. Thursday's papers

    The I

    "City turn the screw" in Thursday's i Sport.

    i Sport
    Copyright: i Sport
  3. Thursday's papers

    Man City are "simply unstoppable" in today's Daily Express.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  4. Thursday's papers

    Thursday's Sun follows a similar thought process, as does the Metro.

    The Sun
    Copyright: The Sun
    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  5. Thursday's papers

    The Daily Mail reckon City are heading for "Silvaware".

    The Daily Mail
    Copyright: The Daily Mail
  6. Post update

    Let's have a flick through today's papers, shall we?

    Mark: The timing of the match was important utd were on a good run 6 weeks ago when the match was supposed to be played

    Garth O'Mara: I follow Spurs. City will win it. Two incredible teams and neither will drop a point now.

    Paul Fillery: Not sure the Premiership is "truly hotting up" - City now clear favourites as they've been here before. If they had dropped points, then the pressure would have firmly been on Liverpool to see if they could hold their nerve. Don't forsee any surprises now.

    Never say never, Paul.

  8. 'City show gulf in class in one-sided derby'

    Man Utd 0-2 Man City

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Manchester City made 'The Theatre Of Dreams' a house of pain for Manchester United as they brutally demonstrated the gulf between a modern, upwardly mobile club and one in a state of disrepair.

    Old Trafford's leaking roof, the result of a pre-match thunderstorm, was almost symbolic of the current condition of United as City - once airily dismissed as "the noisy neighbours" by Sir Alex Ferguson - brutally emphasised their vast superiority with a punishing performance to take a measure of control in the Premier League title race.

    The facts of the matter are simple.

    City's 2-0 victory margin barely scratches at how much better they were than United. It means they are now a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and know three wins from their last three games will retain their title.

    Read more here.

    David de Gea
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. 'City are the standard United have to get to' - Solskjaer

    Man Utd 0-2 Man City

    Manchester United

    "They won deservedly because they had too much for us in the end," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

    "They are the best team in the country. They've set the standards."

    Video content

    Video caption: Man Utd 0-2 Man City: City are standard Utd have to get to - Solksjaer
  10. Guardiola praises Man City's 'incredible' second half

    Man Utd 0-2 Man City

    Manchester City

    "I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television," Pep Guardiola said after the win.

    I take it Aguero isn't one of the thousands of people currently reading my live today then.

    How rude.

    Video content

    Video caption: Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola praises title-chasers 'incredible' second-half showing
  11. Get Involved: The race to the title

    Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Liverpool are chasing their first league title in 29 years.

    Manchester City are hoping to retain it.

    Just three games remain - but who will do it?

    Tell me your thoughts, your reasoning and who you support on #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).

    Premier League tictures
    Copyright: BBC
  12. Advantage City in the title race

    Man Utd 0-2 Man City

    It was the fixture that gave Liverpool fans hope.

    But on the night, Pep Guardiola's men silenced any critics - and hopeful Liverpool fans - with a 2-0 victory to leapfrog the Reds and return to the top of the Premier League table.

    Read the match report from an exciting night at Old Trafford here.

    Manchester City
    Copyright: Getty Images
  13. Good morning!

    It's the calm after the storm (quite literally after the weather here in Manchester last night)...

    I think I can safely say the Premier League title race is now truly hotting up.

    Three games to go. Two contenders. But who will reign supreme on 12 May?

    I'll be bringing you the best reaction, punditry, social media and more from the Manchester derby plus Wolves' 3-1 thumping of Arsenal - and if that wasn't enough, the PFA Team of the Year will be announced at 09:00 BST.

    Thanks for joining me!

    Bernardo Silva
    Copyright: Getty Images
  14. Post update

    The blue side of Manchester...

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...vs the red side of Manchester.

    Jesse Lingard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As the L̶i̶v̶e̶r̶p̶o̶o̶l̶ Man Utd fans watch on in despair...

    Leroy Sane and David de Gea
    Copyright: Getty Images
