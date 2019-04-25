Live
Advantage Man City in title race & PFA Team of the Year - reaction
Summary
- Man City one point clear of Liverpool with three games to go
- Man Utd miss out on chance to go fourth
- Arsenal lose for second time in three days
- 09:00 BST - PFA Team of the Year announcement
By Laura Savvas
Thursday's papers
Is this the "look of champions"? It is according to today's Daily Telegraph.
Meanwhile, Man City are "high and mighty" in The Guardian.
The I
"City turn the screw" in Thursday's i Sport.
Man City are "simply unstoppable" in today's Daily Express.
Thursday's Sun follows a similar thought process, as does the Metro.
The Daily Mail reckon City are heading for "Silvaware".
Let's have a flick through today's papers, shall we?
Mark: The timing of the match was important utd were on a good run 6 weeks ago when the match was supposed to be played
Garth O'Mara: I follow Spurs. City will win it. Two incredible teams and neither will drop a point now.
Paul Fillery: Not sure the Premiership is "truly hotting up" - City now clear favourites as they've been here before. If they had dropped points, then the pressure would have firmly been on Liverpool to see if they could hold their nerve. Don't forsee any surprises now.
Never say never, Paul.
'City show gulf in class in one-sided derby'
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester City made 'The Theatre Of Dreams' a house of pain for Manchester United as they brutally demonstrated the gulf between a modern, upwardly mobile club and one in a state of disrepair.
Old Trafford's leaking roof, the result of a pre-match thunderstorm, was almost symbolic of the current condition of United as City - once airily dismissed as "the noisy neighbours" by Sir Alex Ferguson - brutally emphasised their vast superiority with a punishing performance to take a measure of control in the Premier League title race.
The facts of the matter are simple.
City's 2-0 victory margin barely scratches at how much better they were than United. It means they are now a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and know three wins from their last three games will retain their title.
Read more here.
'City are the standard United have to get to' - Solskjaer
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Manchester United
"They won deservedly because they had too much for us in the end," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
"They are the best team in the country. They've set the standards."
Guardiola praises Man City's 'incredible' second half
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Manchester City
"I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television," Pep Guardiola said after the win.
I take it Aguero isn't one of the thousands of people currently reading my live today then.
How rude.
Get Involved: The race to the title
Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Liverpool are chasing their first league title in 29 years.
Manchester City are hoping to retain it.
Just three games remain - but who will do it?
Tell me your thoughts, your reasoning and who you support on #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).
Advantage City in the title race
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
It was the fixture that gave Liverpool fans hope.
But on the night, Pep Guardiola's men silenced any critics - and hopeful Liverpool fans - with a 2-0 victory to leapfrog the Reds and return to the top of the Premier League table.
Read the match report from an exciting night at Old Trafford here.
Good morning!
It's the calm after the storm (quite literally after the weather here in Manchester last night)...
I think I can safely say the Premier League title race is now truly hotting up.
Three games to go. Two contenders. But who will reign supreme on 12 May?
I'll be bringing you the best reaction, punditry, social media and more from the Manchester derby plus Wolves' 3-1 thumping of Arsenal - and if that wasn't enough, the PFA Team of the Year will be announced at 09:00 BST.
Thanks for joining me!
The blue side of Manchester...
...vs the red side of Manchester.
As the L̶i̶v̶e̶r̶p̶o̶o̶l̶ Man Utd fans watch on in despair...