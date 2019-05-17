Netherlands' Naci Unuvar

Watch: Under-17 Euros Final - Netherlands v Italy

  1. Netherlands beat Spain 1-0 to reach final
  2. Italy beat France 2-1 in their semi-final

  1. Route to the final

    Italy came from behind to beat France 2-1 in their semi-final. Enzo Millot put the French side ahead before a brilliant Sebastiano Espisito free-kick leveled the score in first-half stoppage time.

    With just ten minutes remaining Iyenoma Udogie popped up to smash Italy into the final and break French hearts - watch the full highlights below.

    Video caption: European Under-17 Championship: Italy beat France to reach Under-17 Euros final

    Netherlands join Italy in Sunday's final with a 1-0 victory over nine-time winners Spain.

    Mohamed Taabouni's curling strike with just a minute left of normal time set up a mouth watering clash - watch full highlights below.

    Video caption: European Under-17 Championship: Netherlands 1-0 Spain - highlights
  2. How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?

    All times are subject to change

    You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.

    Full coverage details can be found below.

    Sunday, 19 May

    16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final

  Get Inspired: How to get into football

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

    Or find out more about getting involved with Get Inspired's handy guide here.

    Get Inspired Football
