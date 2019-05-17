Watch: Under-17 Euros Final - Netherlands v Italy

Italy came from behind to beat France 2-1 in their semi-final. Enzo Millot put the French side ahead before a brilliant Sebastiano Espisito free-kick leveled the score in first-half stoppage time.

With just ten minutes remaining Iyenoma Udogie popped up to smash Italy into the final and break French hearts - watch the full highlights below.

Video content Video caption: European Under-17 Championship: Italy beat France to reach Under-17 Euros final European Under-17 Championship: Italy beat France to reach Under-17 Euros final

Netherlands join Italy in Sunday's final with a 1-0 victory over nine-time winners Spain.

Mohamed Taabouni's curling strike with just a minute left of normal time set up a mouth watering clash - watch full highlights below.