Irish Premiership: Goal clips, text and audio

The focus for both teams is the Europa League play-offs so it's not surprising to see plenty of changes for the Mourneview Park game.

Seven in all for Glenavon with Eoin Wearen, Seamus Sharkey, Stephen Murray and Robert Garrett the only survivors from last weekend's defeat at Ballymena.

Caoimhin McConnell, Thomas maguire, Conor McMenamin and Aaron Donnelly come in for the Reds with Joe Gorman, Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Levi Ives dropping out.

Glenavon are two points clear in third while a fifth-place finish is confirmed for Paddy Mclaughlin's men.

Glenavon: Taylor, Doyle, Hall, Harmon, Larmour, Norton, Murray, Garrett, Jenkins, Wearen, Sharkey.

Subs: Daniels, Barr, Hunter, Jameson, Joel Taylor, Bassett, Hamilton

Cliftonville: Brush, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, Bagnall, Catney, McConnell, Maguire, McMenamin, A Donnelly.

Subs: Neeson, McGovern, R Donnelly, Lavery, Rocks, Whiteway, Gorman