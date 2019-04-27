Live
Irish Premiership: Goal clips, text and audio
Summary
- Ballymena United v Crusaders
- Coleraine v Linfield
- Glenavon v Cliftonville
- Glentoran v Institute
- Newry City v Dungannon Swifts
- Warrenpoint Town v Ards
Live Reporting
By Mark Sterling and Michael Morrow
All times stated are UK
"I'm enjoying it here." - Feeney
Warrenpoint Town v Ards
Team news
Glenavon v Cliftonville
The focus for both teams is the Europa League play-offs so it's not surprising to see plenty of changes for the Mourneview Park game.
Seven in all for Glenavon with Eoin Wearen, Seamus Sharkey, Stephen Murray and Robert Garrett the only survivors from last weekend's defeat at Ballymena.
Caoimhin McConnell, Thomas maguire, Conor McMenamin and Aaron Donnelly come in for the Reds with Joe Gorman, Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Levi Ives dropping out.
Glenavon are two points clear in third while a fifth-place finish is confirmed for Paddy Mclaughlin's men.
Glenavon: Taylor, Doyle, Hall, Harmon, Larmour, Norton, Murray, Garrett, Jenkins, Wearen, Sharkey.
Subs: Daniels, Barr, Hunter, Jameson, Joel Taylor, Bassett, Hamilton
Cliftonville: Brush, Breen, Harney, C Curran, R Curran, Bagnall, Catney, McConnell, Maguire, McMenamin, A Donnelly.
Subs: Neeson, McGovern, R Donnelly, Lavery, Rocks, Whiteway, Gorman
Team news
Warrenpoint Town v Ards
Ards know exactly what they need from this game - a draw or a win and they will definitely avoid relegation, no matter how fellow relegation battlers Newry City do at home to Dungannon Swifts.
Boss Warren Feeney makes just one change to the team which got a win over the Swifts on Tuesday, with Michael Kerr coming into the back four in place of experienced defender Craig McClean.
Tenth-placed Warrenpoint Town could leapfrog Dungannon into ninth with a victory, and manager Stephen McDonnell makes two changes to the side which drew with Glentoran in midweek. Jared Thompson starts in nets in place of Berraat Turker while Conall Young comes in for Josh Lynch.
Team news
Coleraine v Linfield
Colerine's starting line-up shows two changes from that which beat Crusaders 4-2, Stephen O'Donnell and Dylan Davidson coming in for James McLaughlin and Tuesday's hat-trick hero Jamie McGonigle.
Linfield's much-changed team sees manager David Healy hand first league starts to Benny Moller Nielsen, Brandon Doyle, Caomhan McGuinness, Daniel Reynolds, Lorcan Forde and Thai Hume.
Coleraine: Johns, Crown, O'Donnell, Parkhill, Canning, B Doherty, Burke, Edgar, Davidson, Glackin, King.
Subs: M Doherty, Boorman, Wan, Douglas, E Bradley, McConaghie, J Bradley.
Linfield: Mitchell, Moller Neilsen, Callacher, Forde, Clarke, McClean, Doyle, McGuinness, Reynolds, Cervenka, Hume.
Subs: Deane, Cooper, Millar, Mitchell, Quinn, Corbett, Allen.
Team news
Ballymena United v Crusaders
It's something of a 'dead rubber' for both these sides in terms of league commitments, with Ballymena having wrapped up second place, while Crusaders' focus is very much on their Irish Cup final against Ballinamallard next weekend.
That is reflected in the line-ups with Ballymena making eight changes from the side which beat Glenavon in midweek to seal runners-up spot.
Tony Kane is suspended and is replaced by Leroy Millar - who returns from a ban and also takes over the captain's armband - while manager David Jeffrey decides not to risk Jim Ervin, Scot Whiteside, Jonny Addis and Adam Lecky, all of whom are one booking away from a suspension which would carry over into next season.
There's a debut in goal for Jordan Williamson, while a number of fringe players are given rare starts.
Johnny McMurray who, it was announced today, will leave the club in the summer, starts on the bench.
It's a similar story for Stephen Baxter, who rests a number of key personnel ahead of the cup final.
Mark McChrystal, Howard Beverland, Kyle Owens, Matthew Snoddy, Ross Clarke and Rory Patterson all come into the side following the midweek defeat at Coleraine.
Ballymena United: Williamson, Quigley, Mayse, McGinty, Faulkner, Nolan, Shevlin, McGrory, Balmer, Millar, Watson.
Subs: Glendinning, McCullough, McMurray, Heron, McMullan, Beattie, Lewis.
Crusaders: H Doherty, Burns, McChrystal, Beverland, K Owens, Snoddy, Thompson, Clarke, Patterson, Rory Hale, Ronan Hale.
Subs: Scutt, Coates, Lowry, Caddell, Heatley, Mathieson.
Team news
Glentoran v Institute
Seventh-placed Glentoran need to avoid defeat against eighth-placed Stute to be guaranteed a place in the Europa League play-offs as Glens boss Mick McDermott makes two changes from Tuesday's draw against Warrenpoint Town.
Willie Garrett replaces Calum Birney with Chris Gallagher taking over from Steven Gordon.
Institute will deny the Glens a play-offs place if they win at the Oval but the Londonderry club will not be involved in the play-offs after opting against applying for a European licence.
New Stute boss John Quigg makes three changes from Tuesday's win over Newry City as Stephen Curry, Gareth Brown and Paul Smith replace Jamie Dunne, Joe McCready and Thomas McBride.
Glentoran: Morris, Garrett, Kane (capt), Peers, Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Murray.
Subs: Birney, McMahon, Gordon, McCarthy, O'Neill, Gwiazda, McLaughlin
Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, McLaughlin, Bonner, D Curry, Doherty, S Curry, Moorehead, Jarvis, Brown, Smith.
Subs: Kelly, Dunne, J Morrow, McCready, McBride, McLaughlin, Power
We're certainly not giving up - Mullen
Newry City v Dungannon Swifts
Team news
Newry City v Dungannon Swifts
So it's kitchen sink time for Darren Mullen who knows that although it's now out of their hands, Newry need to win and hope that there's a four-goal swing with a helping hand from Mourne rivals Warrenpoint if they want any chance of retaining their top-flight status.
Two changes from the Newry boss today, and oh how he could do with Mark McCabe rediscovering his golden touch in front of goal. The striker is back in the starting XI as is Darren King, with Darragh Noonan and Conall Delaney dropping out.
Experienced duo Jarlath O'Rourke and Paul McElroy are restored to the line-up for Dungannon while 17-year-old Ben Gallagher is rewarded for his fine cameo off the bench last week with a promotion to the starting side.
Newry City: Coleman, King, Boyle, McCann, McCabe, M Hughes, Lavery, Rushe, Teggart, Montgomery, Durnin
Subs: Maguire, Delaney, Mullen, Curran, Pender, Andrade
Dungannon Swifts: Moran, Wilson, McElroy, O’Rourke, Lowe, Hutchinson, Lafferty, Gallagher, Smith, Ferrin, Carvill
Subs: Addis, Bell, Clucas, Patton, Campbell, Conway
Final day menu
Irish Premiership fixtures
Blues looking down on rest
Newry have it all to do on final day
McMurray to Larne?
Striker to leave Ballymena at the end of season
Ballymena United have announced that Johnny McMurray is leaving the Sky Blues at the end of the season after accepting an offer of full-time football at an unnamed Irish League club.
The 24-year-old, who has scored 32 goals in 97 appearances for David Jeffrey's team, has been strongly linked with a move to big-spending Championship winners Larne.
Crusaders and champions Linfield have also shown interest in the former Cliftonville forward along with League of Ireland sides.
"It's something I've been looking to do my entire life," McMurray said on moving to full-time football.
"Obviously at times I had hoped it would be in England or Scotland but that wasn't to be and it's come up here. It's a new challenge and with studying and work it just became the right opportunity at the right time.
"There were a few clubs interested from here and down south, and alongside having the opportunity to stay at Ballymena United I had a lot of options, but with full-time football on the table I felt it was the right thing to do at this time.
"It's difficult to be in a situation with a club that I genuinely really like being at and having to say goodbye."
Final day gets down to business
Ards, Newry City and Glentoran are the sides with most to play for in the final round of Irish Premiership fixtures this afternoon. Ards and Newry, of course, are fighting it out to avoid automatic relegation, while the Glens host Institute knowing that a win or a draw at the Oval will secure them a Europa League play-off place.
Warren Feeney's Ards are in the driving seat at the bottom and they travel to Warrenpoint Town three points ahead of Newry, who are at home to Dungannon Swifts. The North Down outfit's superior goal difference also means that Darren Mullen's men would need a four-goal swing to steal the 11th place that then leads to a play-off with either Portadown or Carrick Rangers to stay in the top flight.
In the top six, Linfield round their title-winning season off with a trip to Coleraine, third-placed Glenavon host Cliftonville and Irish Cup finalists Crusaders, two points behind Glenavon, will still have hopes of finishing third against runners-up Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.
The final day of the Premiership season is rarely dull - we'll keep you updated with our usual offering of live commentary, goal kicks and reactions.