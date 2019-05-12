Watch: Women's Under-17 Euros semi-finals - Germany v Portugal & Spain v Netherlands
Summary
- 12:00 BST: Group B winners Germany face Group A runners-up Portugal
- 16:30 BST: Group A winners Spain face Group B runners-up Netherlands
- Spain the only unbeaten side in the competition
- England won two of their three group games but failed to progress