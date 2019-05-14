Netherlands' Naci Unuvar

Watch: Under-17 Euros semi-finals - Netherlands v Spain & France v Italy

Summary

  1. 16:30 BST: Netherlands v Spain
  2. 19:00 BST: France v Italy
Live Reporting

  1. Route to the semi-finals

    Spain reached the semi-finals by the narrowest of margins, edging past Hungary on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Dublin. They finished behind Italy in Group D, beating Germany and Austria to progress to the knock-out rounds.

    The Netherlands had a much easier time in the quarter-finals, easing to a 3-0 win over Belgium. They had previously beaten England in Group B, where they finished as runners-up to France.

    France crushed the Czech Republic 6-1 in their quarter-final thanks to four goals from PSG starlet Adil Aouchiche – who is currently the tournament’s leading scorer with nine goals in four games. They topped Group B, drawing with England but defeating Sweden and the Netherlands.

    Italy edged past Portugal to reach the semi-finals, with Franco Daryl Tongya Heubang’s 26th-minute strike the only goal of the match. That result meant that Italy are the only team to have won all of their matches at the tournament so far.

  2. How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?

    You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.

    Full coverage details can be found below.

    Thursday, 16 May

    16:20-18:30 BST – Men's semi-final – Netherlands v Spain

    18:50-21:00 BST – Men's semi-final – France v Italy

    Friday, 17 May

    11:50-14:00 BST – Women’s final

    Sunday, 19 May

    16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final

