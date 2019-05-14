Watch: Under-17 Euros semi-finals - Netherlands v Spain & France v Italy

Spain reached the semi-finals by the narrowest of margins,
edging past Hungary on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Dublin. They finished
behind Italy in Group D, beating Germany and Austria to progress to the knock-out rounds.
The Netherlands had a much easier time in the
quarter-finals, easing to a 3-0 win over Belgium. They had previously beaten England
in Group B, where they finished as runners-up to France.
France crushed the Czech Republic 6-1 in their
quarter-final thanks to four goals from PSG starlet Adil Aouchiche – who is
currently the tournament’s leading scorer with nine goals in four games. They
topped Group B, drawing with England but defeating Sweden and the Netherlands.
Italy edged past Portugal to reach the semi-finals, with
Franco Daryl Tongya Heubang’s 26th-minute strike the only goal of
the match. That result meant that Italy are the only team to have won all of their
matches at the tournament so far.
How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?
All times are subject to change
You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.
Full coverage details can be found below.
Thursday, 16 May
16:20-18:30 BST – Men's semi-final – Netherlands v Spain
18:50-21:00 BST – Men's semi-final – France v Italy
Friday, 17 May
11:50-14:00 BST – Women’s final
Sunday, 19 May
16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final
