Champions League reaction, plus Mauricio Pochettino faces the media
Summary
- Suarez opens the scoring against his former club
- Messi scores his 600th Barcelona goal in spectacular fashion
- Liverpool will attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit at Anfield on Tuesday
- Plus Premier League news conferences including Spurs
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
'Spurs want to win the big trophies to reach next level' - Poch
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says that the club needs to be winning "big trophies" like the Champions League and Premier League to reach the next level.
You can watch the full feature on The Premier League on Thursday, 2nd May at 7pm GMT.
Emery keen to 'create new history' at Arsenal
Arsenal v Valencia (20:00 BST)
Arsenal
Unai Emery wants to create a "new history" with Arsenal as he prepares his side for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Valencia.
The contest pits the Spanish boss, 47, against his former club, who he led to Champions League qualification on three consecutive occasions.
"Now it's the Europa League, it's both a way to win a title and also a path into the Champions League," he said.
"We want to treat this semi-final like something important."
Check out the match preview here.
Chelsea 'in trouble' with their defence - Sarri
Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea (20:00 BST)
Chelsea
Manager Maurizio Sarri said Chelsea are "in trouble" with their defence for their Europa League semi-final first leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Antonio Rudiger has undergone knee surgery while fellow defender Gary Cahill has suffered an Achilles injury.
Chelsea now have just two fit centre-backs, although full-back Cesar Azpilicueta can cover there.
"We are in trouble with the centre-backs," said Sarri. "We hope to recover him [Cahill] in one week."
Here's tonight's match preview for all you need to know.
Jeremy Stewart: Of course Suarez should be free to celebrate. If one changes jobs one changes one's allegiance and sport should not be looked at any differently. That's professionalism.
Tinashe: If someone scores in Champions League semi final why shouldn't they celebrate? I do not get this respect old club thing. Football is an emotional sport let it be so.
Saints team news
West Ham v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
Hasenhüttl also confirms he will be without Maya Yoshida and Jannik Vestergaard for this weekend's trip to West Ham.
"Jannik Vestergaard, the season is over because he has a small issue and that means we must change the team a little bit, like in the last game," Hasenhuttl said.
"We have a few players who show at the moment they want to play in the last two games," the Saints boss said.
"They have not played too much in recent weeks, but they have a chance now to play from the beginning and show up in the training sessions."
Fantasy football tips and tricks for the penultimate weekend
There are only two rounds of Premier League matches left and there are still lots of issues to be sorted out. Who will win the title? Who will qualify for the Champions League? Who will take the last relegation place? And who will win your fantasy football mini-league?
At such a crucial time, which players should you pick and who should you leave out in a last-gasp attempt to take the bragging rights?
We have looked at some stats and here are some players in form, as well as some to avoid.
'We will try and sign players for sure'
West Ham v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
The Saints boss has discussed the summer transfer window.
"I think everybody knows that we have to sign players. That's what we will do in the summer for sure," Hasenhuttl said.
“We will spend money, that's for sure. How much that depends on how much we get for the players we sell.
“I can guarantee that we try and bring players here. They see us as the next step in their development.”
Ralph Hasenhuttl is the last manager to face the media this afternoon.
Laurence Mason: People are forgetting what Roma did to Barcelona last season, I know they scored an away goal but it can be done.
Ray O'Brien: Would people please stop comparing this situation to Istanbul? That was an amazing night but clearly a one-off. It's not like Liverpool are turning around 3-0 deficits on an annual basis.
'I'll always support my medical staff'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
"For me, if the doctor said to me that he has some doubts, I’m more than happy to change the player. I’m not going to put in risk any player. That’s a debate about the doctor to find the best solution," the Spurs boss explained.
"For me, it’s so easy. If the doctor has minimal doubts, I’m more than happy to support the doctor. I’ll always support my medical staff.
"You can ask the referees. They were in Spanish, talking about the situation. The referee for me was fantastic. I want to praise him for his amazing behaviour. His priority was the health of the player.
"He said to me ‘Mauricio, are you sure he’s in a condition to play?’ I said, ‘Ask the doctor, not me’. ‘Doctor is he in a condition to play?’ ‘Yes’, ‘ok, go in’. That’s the most important thing. Of course we can talk - I’m open to debate but I want to help the player avoid risk."
'I won't take a decision in front of the doctor or medical staff'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
"I don’t have the capacity to take some decisions. For me, at every single of my clubs, the doctor are independent, all the decisions they make are protecting always the health of the players. That’s my rule," Poch said.
"At Saints, in my first season, when the situation with Hugo Lloris and Lukaku in Everton in 2013, we used this clip to talk with the players and all the staff – and gave all the power to the medical staff to take the decision.
"I’m not a person who is going to take a decision in front of the doctor or medical staff. We used it as an example.
"I explained to the players they can say whatever they want on the pitch but the bosses are the medical staff. Not my coaches and myself are going to say nothing against the decision of the medical staff.
"My rule from the first day here and my rule is my priority is not the game or the result or anything that is related with the football, the priority is always the person."
'Vertonghen worried about not changing his shorts in front of everyone'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Yes, [on the night] he was conscious," Poch added.
""You can watch when he changed his shorts, in the tunnel, because he was a little bit worried about not changing his shorts in front of everyone.
"And that behaviour made clear he was conscious in every single moment.
"That’s why when the doctor followed the protocol they allowed him to go on the pitch."
'We followed the protocol'
Bournemouth v Tottenham (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur
More from Poch now on Vertonghen's head injury:
"We followed the protocol. You can see on TV all that happened.
"Our doctor and medical staff behaved very well, they were excellent, followed the protocol. I respect because I think I’m professional about football, not medicine.
"All decisions about health are for medical staff. The assessments on concussion were negative, that’s why the player was allowed to play.
"A few seconds after that was a completely different thing, he start to feel no good. After that we changed in that moment, and he was out of the pitch."
'Wan-Bissaka has had a very, very good season'
Cardiff v Crystal Palace (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Crystal Palace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was voted as the Players' Player of the Season at Crystal Palace's End of Season awards on Tuesday.
"He’s been very good, there’s no doubt about that and the fact is that we have no influence on their voting so of course they got it right. He’s had a very, very good season," Hodgson said.
"I don’t think he’s the only player [who has enjoyed a good season].
"There are quite a few players in our team who can stand up and say it’s been a very good season for Crystal Palace and we’ve played our part."
'The players have done exceptionally well this season'
Cardiff v Crystal Palace (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Crystal Palace
Hodgson on Cardiff: "We are expecting a very motivated Cardiff side on Saturday. We are going to have to deal with that - we have a desire to win the game."
On Palace's season: "I'm satisfied - the players have done exceptionally well - it's been a good season where we are now versus where we've been before - we always want more."
Aleksander Pagels: If fans of the player's former club outright insults the player, then I'd say the only right thing to do is to celebrate. I'm thinking Emmanuel Adebayor's celebration vs Arsenal
Matt: Have absolutely no issue with players celebrating against their old clubs. Fair enough to those who don’t, but Suárez is a Barcelona player and deserves to be delighted with scoring in a champions league semi for them
Sid: I see absolutely nothing wrong players celebrating against their former team. After all the current club pays their wages and if that means scoring goals so be it. Too many fans take it personal. Suarez was right to celebrate but his antics throughout the game
Palace team news
Cardiff v Crystal Palace (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson provided an injury update to kick off this afternoon's proceedings.
"We've picked up one [injury]," Hodgson confirmed.
"Unfortunately Christian Benteke took a nasty blow to the head 10 or 15 minutes before the end of the game with [Everton's] Michael Keane so he’s suffering from that blow.
"We’ll see how it goes but he's very unlikely for Saturday. We haven’t ruled him out for next week.
"He's damaged his cheekbone which has needed treatment that has kept him out of training this week."
Updates from Roy Hodgdon and Ralph Hasenhuttl still to come...