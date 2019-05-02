Champions League reaction, plus Mauricio Pochettino faces the media

"I don’t have the capacity to take some decisions. For me, at every single of my clubs, the doctor are independent, all the decisions they make are protecting always the health of the players. That’s my rule," Poch said.

"At Saints, in my first season, when the situation with Hugo Lloris and Lukaku in Everton in 2013, we used this clip to talk with the players and all the staff – and gave all the power to the medical staff to take the decision.

"I’m not a person who is going to take a decision in front of the doctor or medical staff. We used it as an example.

"I explained to the players they can say whatever they want on the pitch but the bosses are the medical staff. Not my coaches and myself are going to say nothing against the decision of the medical staff.

"My rule from the first day here and my rule is my priority is not the game or the result or anything that is related with the football, the priority is always the person."