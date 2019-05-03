Listen: Chorley v Altrincham & Woking v Wealdstone

Summary

  1. National League North play-off semi-final: Chorley v Altrincham - BBC Radio Lancashire
  2. Chorley finished second in table, while Altrincham beat Blyth 7-6 on pens to reach semi-finals
  3. Winner will play Brackley or Spennymoor in final
  4. National League South play-off semi-final: Woking v Wealdstone - BBC Surrey
  5. Woking finished second, while Wealdstone beat Bath 3-1 to reach this stage
  6. Winner will play Welling or Chelmsford in final