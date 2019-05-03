Celtic legend Billy McNeill remembered

A reminder of why Billy McNeill will always be remembered as a Celtic legend.

McNeill made his Celtic debut on 23 August 1958 in a 2-0 home win over Clyde in the League Cup, while his final appearance came on 3 May 1975 when he captained Celtic to a 2-1 victory over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup final.

In that time, he won nine league titles in a row, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

On 25 May 1967, he enjoyed his finest hour, lifting the European Cup in Lisbon after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

He was a beaten European Cup finalist in 1970 and played in the semi-finals of that competition in 1972 and 1974.

Along the way, he pitched in with 34 goals. Yet he only won 29 caps for Scotland in an era of many top players.

Not to forget four league titles, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup as a manager.