Championship play-off semi-final: Leeds United v Derby County
Summary
- Leeds take a one-goal lead into the second leg
- Kemar Roofe scored the only goal in Saturday's game at Pride Park
- Leeds without Roofe and Forshaw because of calf injuries
- Winner will face West Brom or Aston Villa at Wembley on 27 May