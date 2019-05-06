Live
Chelsea clinch Champions League spot, Man Utd miss out & build-up to Man City v Leicester
Summary
- Chelsea secure Champions League place with emphatic win over Watford
- Man Utd cannot reach the top four after Huddersfield draw
- Arsenal held to 1-1 draw by Brighton
- Will Man City regain top spot on Monday evening?
By Laura Savvas
Chelsea secure Champions League place
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season with victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge.
The win, combined with Arsenal's draw against Brighton, means the Blues are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League.
After a quiet first half, Chelsea scored twice within three minutes early in the second period through headers by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz.
Gonzalo Higuain sealed the points with a neat finish from Pedro's pass for his fifth goal for the club.
The win moves Chelsea up to third, one point ahead of Tottenham and four points clear of the fifth-placed Gunners.
Read the match report here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
