Live
Advantage Man City heading into the final day of Premier League season - reaction
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Vincent Kompany wonder strike hands City the advantage in title race
- Premier League title will be decided on the final day
- Man City away to Brighton, Liverpool at home to Wolves on Sunday
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts)
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Captain marvel'
Tuesday's The Guardian
The Guardian
'Captain fantastic'
Tuesday's Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
'Title Vinner'
Tuesday's The Sun
The Sun
'One more Vin'
Tuesday's Daily Mail
The Daily Mail
'Bolt from the blue'
Tuesday's Daily Express
The Daily Express
Post update
If you've gone back to work today, I'm here to make the day better.
Aren't you lucky?!
Stick with me for the latest news, reaction and punditry.
In the meantime, let's flick through today's back pages.
Post update
This is absolutely brutal.
I'd say it's bad timing, but that's a massive understatement, let's be honest.
'Liverpool have been unbelievable, but Man City won't let it slip'
Man City 1-0 Leicester
Do you agree with Chris Sutton?
Tweet me on #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, include your name please)
'Important to keep Kompany around' - ex-City captain Dunne
Man City 1-0 Leicester
BBC Radio 5 Live
Ex-Man City captain Richard Dunne has just been speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live a few moments ago.
“Kompany is an important person for the club to keep around," the former centre-back said.
“He has the experience and knowledge of how to win league titles, and Man City aren’t full of players with that.
“Hopefully they will sort something out.”
Post update
A certain ex-City player has something to say about Kompany's contract situation...
Is this it for Vincent Kompany?
Man City 1-0 Leicester
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It seemed significant last night how many members of Vincent Kompany's family were at the Etihad Stadium to see his wonder goal for Manchester City.
Manager Pep Guardiola was somewhat vague when asked directly about Kompany's future after last night's game, merely restating discussions would be held after the FA Cup final.
Given the uncertainty, there has to be a major doubt over his future - but evidently, Kompany wants nothing to get in the way of City's attempt to become the first club to complete a domestic Treble.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts)
Look. We could have a discussion about a multitude of different things today, but you and I both know that you're here for title race debate.
So, take to the stage please!
Will City drop points against Brighton?
Could Liverpool be about to end the season trophy-less (pending on tonight's result)?
Get involved with your predictions, hopes, thoughts, opinions after City regain their place at the top of the tree.
Tweet me using #bbcfootball (so I can see your tweets), or drop me a line on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).
City top of the league as they bid to retain Premier League title
Man City 1-0 Leicester
Manchester City know they will retain their Premier League title if they win on the final day of the season after Vincent Kompany's wonder strike saw off a spirited Leicester side.
With 20 minutes remaining, the score goalless and nerves jangling at Etihad Stadium, the defending champions needed inspiration in a game where only victory would maintain their initiative at the top of the table.
They got it from an unlikely source in their long-serving captain, who strode forward and let fly from 25 yards with a strike that arrowed into the top corner of the net.
City's victory means they move back above Liverpool and hold a one-point lead as they go into the last round of fixtures on Sunday, when Pep Guardiola's side travel to Brighton and the Reds host Wolves.
Read the match report from the Etihad here.
'Noooo Vinny why u do this'
I'm pretty sure Raheem Sterling wasn't the only person with an expression like this when Kompany took the shot...
Feeling dejected, Liverpool fans?
Still walking on with hope in your hearts?
Post update
No matter what happened on Monday night, the Premier League title was set to be decided on the final day.
But when 70 minutes had passed, and Man City were without a goal, you could cut the tension with a knife inside the Etihad and living rooms, bars and pubs around the country.
Liverpool fans were on the edge of their seats, watching on in horror as Vincent Kompany single-handedly gave his side the advantage heading into the final weekend.
The title race is going to the wire, and I, for one, cannot wait.
Can you?!
Post update
20 minutes remaining.
Goalless.
Hopes fading.
And then THIS happened...