Live
Reaction to Liverpool's remarkable Champions League comeback
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Liverpool through to Champions League final
- Manager Klopp calls it an "overwhelming" result
- Barcelona lose three-goal lead in semi-final for second year
- Tottenham trail Ajax 1-0 in other semi-final (20:00 BST on Wednesday)
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Superlative overload
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
It's highly likely every superlative in the English dictionary has already been used to describe Liverpool's stunning comeback over Barcelona at Anfield last night.
The place was rocking.
Jurgen Klopp couldn't believe what he had witnessed.
But it happened.
Liverpool beat Barcelona FOUR NIL to reach their fourth Champions League final.
When you are allowed to be smug at 7am...
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
This. Is. Football
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona