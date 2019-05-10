Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove

Listen: Off the Ball & Sportsound

Summary

  1. Off the Ball (12:00)
  2. Sportsound (14:00)
  3. Kilmarnock v Hibernian (15:00) - hosts lost one of past eight in top flight against Hibs who haven't scored against Killie in their last two in top flight
  4. Livingston v Dundee (15:00) - Livi lost one in seven in top flight against Dundee who have lost last 10 in premier league
  5. St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00) - hosts are unbeaten in four at home in top flight, visitors won both of their past two league games against St. Johnstone
  6. Inverness CT v Ayr United (15:00) - hosts have a 3-1 advantage going into the second leg of the Premiership play-off quarter final
  7. Watch: Livingston v Dundee (BBC Alba - 18:00)
