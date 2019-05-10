Listen: Off the Ball & Sportsound

Summary
- Off the Ball (12:00)
- Sportsound (14:00)
- Kilmarnock v Hibernian (15:00) - hosts lost one of past eight in top flight against Hibs who haven't scored against Killie in their last two in top flight
- Livingston v Dundee (15:00) - Livi lost one in seven in top flight against Dundee who have lost last 10 in premier league
- St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00) - hosts are unbeaten in four at home in top flight, visitors won both of their past two league games against St. Johnstone
- Inverness CT v Ayr United (15:00) - hosts have a 3-1 advantage going into the second leg of the Premiership play-off quarter final
- Watch: Livingston v Dundee (BBC Alba - 18:00)
- GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot