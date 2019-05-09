Live
Spurs in Champions League final after dramatic win - reaction
Summary
- Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Agg: 3-3 - Spurs win on away goals)
- Tottenham set up all-English final against Liverpool
- Lucas Moura scores winner in injury-time to complete hat-trick
- Ajax were leading 3-0 on aggregate at half-time
- 'Thank you football' - Spurs manager Pochettino in tears after win
'Impossible to explain'
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham
Aiming to end an 11-year drought
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham's new stadium welcomed its first fans barely six weeks ago.
Now there's a chance the first trophy they bring to their new home will be the Champions League - which would be their first silverware in 11 years.
Football is a brilliant game, isn't it?
Relive the night here with the match report from Amsterdam.
Can Spurs go on to win the Champions League?
Will Liverpool lose their second successive final?
And last but not least... has this been the dream football week? What's topped it previously?
Post update
Just when we thought football couldn't get any better... last night happened.
Liverpool might have done the impossible in 90 minutes, but Spurs clapped back with a "hold my beer" moment and did the unthinkable in just 45 - including a spectacular 96th-minute winner from Lucas Moura.
And just like that, we have an all-English Champions League final.
What a time to be alive.
The perfect comeback, part 2