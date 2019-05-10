All-English Europa League final, plus Premier League news conferences

It is the first time all four finalists in Europe's top two competitions have come from one nation.

There have only been two all-English finals before, with Tottenham beating Wolves in the 1971-72 Uefa Cup and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League.

Spain had three teams in the finals of the two competitions in 2015-16, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contesting the Champions League trophy and Unai Emery's Sevilla winning the Europa League.