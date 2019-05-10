Live
All-English Europa League final, plus Premier League news conferences
Summary
- Arsenal beat Valencia 4-2 (7-3 on aggregate)
- Chelsea beat Frankfurt on penalties
- Petr Cech to face former club in his final game
- 16 Premier League news conferences throughout the day
- Jurgen Klopp at 10:30 BST and Pep Guardiola at 13:15 BST
By Laura Savvas
History-makers
It is the first time all four finalists in Europe's top two competitions have come from one nation.
There have only been two all-English finals before, with Tottenham beating Wolves in the 1971-72 Uefa Cup and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League.
Spain had three teams in the finals of the two competitions in 2015-16, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contesting the Champions League trophy and Unai Emery's Sevilla winning the Europa League.
'Aubameyang does the trick'
Friday's Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
'See you in Baku'
Friday's Independent
Independent
'Gunning for glory'
Friday's Guardian
The Guardian
'Bam bam Baku'
Friday's Daily Express
The Daily Express
'Full house'
Friday's Daily Star
The Daily Star
'Full English'
Friday's Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
'Football does not know Brexit'
Friday's AS
While I've got your attention, I'll start with AS in Spain...
Their headline translates to 'football does not know Brexit'.
Given it's Friday and I'm feeling generous, I'll let you have a sneak peek at the back pages now, and they'll we'll crack on shall we?
Don't say I don't do anything for you.
The road to Baku isn't exactly the easiest (more on that shortly)...
How are you getting there?
Are you hiring a minibus with your mates and road tripping across Europe?
Taking five different flights to get there?
Sacrificing anything to go?
Non-Chelsea and Arsenal fans...
What's the craziest journey you've taken to get a football match?
Get involved on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).
Before we start proceedings, I'd like to take a minute to pause to think of those fans who've dared to say the Premier League isn't the best league in the world.
I have three words for you: you are wrong.
Full English
Each night this week, I've thought to myself 'surely we can't keep going like this?'
But night after night, English clubs have proven themselves in European football - so much so that we've managed to make history.
As if the title race wasn't tantalising enough, we've got four - I repeat FOUR - teams in the Champions League and Europa League finals, for the first time ever.
All together now: IT'S COMING HOME!
It happened.
It actually happened.
Anyone planning a road trip to Baku?!