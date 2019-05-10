Chelsea
All-English Europa League final, plus Premier League news conferences

preview
Summary

  1. Arsenal beat Valencia 4-2 (7-3 on aggregate)
  2. Chelsea beat Frankfurt on penalties
  3. Petr Cech to face former club in his final game
  4. 16 Premier League news conferences throughout the day
  5. Jurgen Klopp at 10:30 BST and Pep Guardiola at 13:15 BST
  Get involved: #bbcfootball and 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

Get involved

  1. History-makers

    It is the first time all four finalists in Europe's top two competitions have come from one nation.

    There have only been two all-English finals before, with Tottenham beating Wolves in the 1971-72 Uefa Cup and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League.

    Spain had three teams in the finals of the two competitions in 2015-16, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contesting the Champions League trophy and Unai Emery's Sevilla winning the Europa League.

  2. Post update

    Quote Message: In England the level is very high and the Premier League is the best championship in Europe. from Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager
    Maurizio SarriChelsea manager
  Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    SMS Message: With 4 British clubs in 2 major European finals this surely must prove the premier league really is the best league in the world from Liam
    Liam
    SMS Message: In the grand schemes of things, this week football advertised itself in the best way possible. But all English? Really! from Peter, Edinburgh
    Peter, Edinburgh
  4. 'Aubameyang does the trick'

    Friday's Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph

    Friday's Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  5. 'See you in Baku'

    Friday's Independent

    Independent

    Friday's Independent
    Copyright: Independent
  6. 'Gunning for glory'

    Friday's Guardian

    The Guardian

    Friday's Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  7. 'Bam bam Baku'

    Friday's Daily Express

    The Daily Express

    Friday's Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  8. 'Full house'

    Friday's Daily Star

    The Daily Star

    Friday's Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  9. 'Full English'

    Friday's Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror

    Friday's Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  10. 'Football does not know Brexit'

    Friday's AS

    While I've got your attention, I'll start with AS in Spain...

    Their headline translates to 'football does not know Brexit'.

    Friday's AS
    Copyright: AS
  11. Post update

    Given it's Friday and I'm feeling generous, I'll let you have a sneak peek at the back pages now, and they'll we'll crack on shall we?

    Don't say I don't do anything for you.

  Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    The road to Baku isn't exactly the easiest (more on that shortly)...

    How are you getting there?

    Are you hiring a minibus with your mates and road tripping across Europe?

    Taking five different flights to get there?

    Sacrificing anything to go?

    Non-Chelsea and Arsenal fans...

    What's the craziest journey you've taken to get a football match?

    Get involved on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).

    Baku
    Copyright: Google Maps
  13. Post update

    Before we start proceedings, I'd like to take a minute to pause to think of those fans who've dared to say the Premier League isn't the best league in the world.

    I have three words for you: you are wrong.

  14. Full English

    Each night this week, I've thought to myself 'surely we can't keep going like this?'

    But night after night, English clubs have proven themselves in European football - so much so that we've managed to make history.

    As if the title race wasn't tantalising enough, we've got four - I repeat FOUR - teams in the Champions League and Europa League finals, for the first time ever.

    All together now: IT'S COMING HOME!

    Chelsea
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Arsenal
    Copyright: Getty Images
  15. Post update

    It happened.

    It actually happened.

    Anyone planning a road trip to Baku?!

    Arsenal team
    Copyright: Getty Images
