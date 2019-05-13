Live
Man City triumph in incredible Premier League title race - reaction
viewing this page
Summary
- Man City retain Premier League title after unforgettable season
- Liverpool finish on 97 points, the third-highest top-flight total in English football history
- 'This is my toughest title' - Guardiola
- 'We could not shake City off' - Klopp
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Peptacular'
Monday's Daily Star
The Daily Star
'My greatest triumph'
Monday's Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
Post update
Hold your horses.
Before we get into the nitty gritty of the day, let's browse the back pages shall we?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
What did you make of the final day of the title race?
Was it the best Premier League season ever?
Are Liverpool the best team to finish second?
Can anyone stop Man City?
Whether you're an excitable City fan, a devastated Liverpool fan, or a neutral who just enjoyed the ride, let me know your thoughts.
I also want to hear from fans of the other 18 teams after the final day of action in the top-flight.
Get in touch via the usual channels: tweet bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).
'Reigned and retained'
Post update
It’s a new day. A new week. And we have new champions to honour!
Oh wait a minute. Two out of three ain't bad…
Pause the TV at 27 minutes, and that’s what I could have been writing today.
Alas, Liverpool’s hearts were broken a mere 83 seconds later thanks to a certain Sergio Aguero.
It wasn’t their year, but it so nearly was.
Post update
How are the heads, City fans?
Equally, I could ask Liverpool fans the same thing... for a very different reason.
Either way, I'm back bright and early to give you all the reaction from the final day of the Premier League season.
The sun is shining here in Salford. In the distance, behind the stunning sunrise over MediaCityUK, you can catch a glimpse of Old Trafford in all its glory.
But today, Manchester is not red.
Manchester is blue.
Post update
Outstanding. Phenomenal. Unforgettable.
I could sit here all day and think of countless words to describe what we were privileged enough to witness this season.
And now it's all over.
The champions have been crowned (spoiler alert: it was Man City) and Liverpool fell agonisingly short of their first title in 29 years.
But one thing we can all agree on is what a title race it was, hey?
This is the game we all love so much.
This. Is. Football.