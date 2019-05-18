Bundesliga - Bayern & Dortmund go for title

VAR says Robert Lewandowski was offside in the build-up and, you know what, he was.
There is hope Frankfurt, and Dortmund.
GOAL - Bayern Munich 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Serge Gnabry
Another sweeping move concludes with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry firing in...
Hang on! VAR o'clock.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
This is the situation with the European positions. With Frankfurt losing, and Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg winning they are now down to eighth - so well out of the European places.
They started the day in sixth with an outside chance of a Champions League spot.
Their day has just got worse....
Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Thomas Muller, bizarrely, miscontrols the ball after springing the offside trap and allows the it to go out for a goal-kick. Had the German played the ball square then Robert Lewandowski would have had an easy tap-in.
Fair to say the Arena was stunned.
We're midway through the half.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Robert Lewandowski's header intended for Kingsley Coman, who was running into the six-yard area, comes off David Abraham and deflects into the grateful arms of keeper Kevin Trapp.
They want six Bayern before bringing on Rafinha, Robben and Ribery - I've read the script.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern are all over Eintracht like a team who is about to win their seventh successive league title.
This time Robert Lewandowski forces a save from Kevin Trapp from about six yards out.
The home side have had six efforts on goal already.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Over at the Borussias at Borussia Park, we haven't had many clear-cut chances... as I type this Ibrahima Traore produces a cracking curling shot from outside the area that comes off bar.
It was a beauty.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
David Alaba nearly makes it two!
The Austrian pulls the trigger from 25 yards out and forces Kevin Trapp to make a decent low stop to his left.
GOAL - Bayern Munich 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Kingsley Coman (4 mins)
Sorry Dortmund.
I mean, c'mon lads we wanted some drama.
A lovely move near the edge of the area finishes with Thomas Muller playing the ball into the feet of Kingsley Coman, who keeps his cool to slide his shot past the reach of Kevin Trapp.
KICK-OFF
We have kicked off in both matches. Remember, Bayern only need a draw at home to seal their seventh successive title.
Eintracht need to win though to have any hope of finishing in a top four spot.
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (14:30 BST)
No tears from Arjen Robben.
All three get large photos of themselves in Bayern shirts. Lovely.
Anyway, we are a minute from kick-off.
Danke!
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (14:30 BST)
There is a beautiful (and huge) tribute to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben among the Bayern fans inside the Allianz.
There is also an on-pitch tribute right now, also for right-back Rafinha who is also leaving after eight seasons.
There are tears from Ribery.
The table as it stands... tight for those top-four places
Some consolation for Dortmund - it's a smaller gap this season
Team news
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund (14:30 BST)
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund (14:30 BST)
England's Jaden Sancho, who has been superb this season, and Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic start in an attacking Dortmund line-up.
Team news
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (14:30 BST)
Bayern will be looking at Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka to be at their predatory best today.
Will we see Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery for the last time in a Bundesliga match?
Tight but also predictable...
Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund go for Bundesliga title
Yes, it is somewhat 'oxymoronic' but that is the situation. Bayern Munich only need a point in their home match against Eintracht to seal their gazillionth (29th) German league title.
Bear in mind they were once nine points behind Borussia Dortmund this was some feat - even better than Manchester City's reversal!
However, it today's opponents have an outside chance of taking the fourth Champions League place, and they will be looking to beat Bayern and hope that...
...Monchengladbach, who host Lucien Favre's Dortmund, lose.
Dortmund, who at one stage looked like they were going to run away with the title, can only but hope.
We hope there will be plenty of twists between kick-off (14:30 BST) and the final whistle.
Viel glück to all.