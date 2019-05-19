Live

Eibar v Barcelona

Summary

  1. Barcelona look to finish their championship-winning campaign on a high
  2. Ernesto Valverde resists temptation to rest Messi before Saturday's Copa del Rey final
Live Reporting

By Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL - Eibar 1-0 Barcelona

    Marc Cucurella

    He buzzed and stung.

  2. Post update

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    Marc Cucurella, the loan player from Barca, is buzzy and energetic.

    He drifts down the left and drills a low cross that arrives at the feet of Sergi Enrich - his snapshot is saved by Jasper Cillessen.

    Eibar are back on the attack.

  3. As it stands...

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    .
    Copyright: .

    ...Barcelona will still win the title.

  4. Whites mixed with colours in the wash?

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    ,
    Copyright: Reuters
  5. Post update

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    Keeper Marco Dmitrovic races 20 yards out from his goal and clears the ball ahead of Sergi Roberto but scuffs the clearance. It arrives at the feet of Sergio Busquets but his attempt to find the empty goal fails. Badly.

    If the ball had fallen to Messi....

  6. Chances!

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    At one end Lionel Messi sees his attempted dinked finished blocked by Jordan and at the other end Charles tests Jasper Cillessen with a swept shot.

  7. Post update

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    You know that BBC programme Earth From Space?

    You would definitely be able to see Barcelona's players from space.

  8. KICK-OFF

    Eibar 0-0 Barcelona

    We are under way. It's a bit gloomy overhead.

  9. Team news

    Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 BST)

    Coach Ernesto Valverde resists the temptation to rest Lionel Messi before next week's Copa del Rey final.

    Looks like he'll have Sergi Roberto and Malcom for company.

  10. Post update

    Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 BST)

    Barcelona are in baby pink and Eibar are wearing Barca's kit. No doubt this has never been pointed out when the pair meet.

    Eibar's players make a guard of honour for Barcelona's La Liga-winning players - one or two of them have their children with them. They've gone big here.

  11. What's the antonym of Real Madrid?

    Barcelona, of course.

    The champs are in the Basque Country for their final game of the season.

    Live text coming up.

