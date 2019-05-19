Marc Cucurella, the loan player from Barca, is buzzy and energetic.
He drifts down the left and drills a low cross that arrives at the feet of Sergi Enrich - his snapshot is saved by Jasper Cillessen.
Eibar are back on the attack.
As it stands...
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
...Barcelona will still win the title.
Whites mixed with colours in the wash?
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
Keeper Marco Dmitrovic races 20 yards out from his goal and clears the ball ahead of Sergi Roberto but scuffs the clearance. It arrives at the feet of Sergio Busquets but his attempt to find the empty goal fails. Badly.
If the ball had fallen to Messi....
Chances!
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
At one end Lionel Messi sees his attempted dinked finished blocked by Jordan and at the other end Charles tests Jasper Cillessen with a swept shot.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
You know that BBC programme Earth From Space?
You would definitely be able to see Barcelona's players from space.
GOAL - Eibar 1-0 Barcelona
Marc Cucurella
He buzzed and stung.
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
KICK-OFF
Eibar 0-0 Barcelona
We are under way. It's a bit gloomy overhead.
Team news
Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 BST)
Coach Ernesto Valverde resists the temptation to rest Lionel Messi before next week's Copa del Rey final.
Looks like he'll have Sergi Roberto and Malcom for company.
Eibar v Barcelona (15:15 BST)
Barcelona are in baby pink and Eibar are wearing Barca's kit. No doubt this has never been pointed out when the pair meet.
Eibar's players make a guard of honour for Barcelona's La Liga-winning players - one or two of them have their children with them. They've gone big here.
What's the antonym of Real Madrid?
Barcelona, of course.
The champs are in the Basque Country for their final game of the season.
Live text coming up.